The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market by 73 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.73% to close at 44,788.15 points.
In the same vein, market capitalization grew by N177.84 billion to close at N24.39 trillion, while the year-to-date (YtD) returns settled at 4.85%. The stock market has advanced by 2,071.71 base points since the start of the year.
The SWOOTs capitalization closed positively, driven by changes in BUACEMENT at the end of the trading session.
Market breadth closed negative as BUACEMENT led 9 gainers, and 19 losers, topped by ROYALEX at the end of today’s session.
On a sectoral level, 3 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Insurance, NGX Oil & Gas, and Consumer Goods indices down by 0.24%, 0.18 and 0.09% respectively, while NGX Banking and Industrial index grew by 0.49% and 4.01 respectively.
Market indices
NGX ASI: 44,788.14 points
Previous ASI: 44,461.63points
% Day Change: 0.73%
% Y-t-D: 4.85%
Market Cap (N): 24.39 trillion
Volume: 159,210,757
Value (N): 2.73 billion
Deals: 3,385
NGX top ASI gainers
- BUACEMENT up +10.00% to close at N68.20
- SUNUASSUR up +9.38% to close at N0.35
- JAIZBANK up + 8.99% to close at N0.97
- UBN up +8.47% to close at N6.40
- RTBRISCOE up +7.14% to close at N0.30
NGX top ASI losers
- ROYALEX down – 9.64% to close at N0.75
- MULTIVERSE down – 8.50% to close at N4.20
- MAYBAKER down – 6.67% to close at N3.92
- CORNERST down – 5.88% to close at N0.48
- NGXGROUP down – 4.42% to close at N2.55
Top 3 by volume
- MBENEFIT – 47,425,091
- STERLNBANK – 24,436,776
- JAIZBANK – 10,608,825
Top 3 by value
- AIRTELAFRI – N1,014,974,624.20
- MTNN – N847,955,686.40
- GTCO – N115,661,860.00
