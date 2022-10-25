Bybit, one of the fastest-growing crypto exchanges globally, has a special treat for the Nigerian crypto community.

You can now complete your KYC verification with just your BVN. That’s right — just your bank verification number.

When you complete your KYC verification on Bybit, you enjoy the flexibility of a verified crypto account that meets all your crypto needs: Access to Bybit Launchpad, seamless P2P trading, and the ability to become a master trader on Bybit’s copy trading platform.

You also get higher withdrawal limits, as well as access to special campaigns like the one below (keep reading).

You may still choose to verify your account with an international passport, identification card, or driver’s license.

News continues after this ad

Speaking of unique campaigns using your verified account, here’s one:

Bybit is giving away 5,500 USDT in bonuses when you buy USDT with the Nigerian naira (NGN) using P2P.

News continues after this ad

To enter, simply make a P2P purchase of 40, 60, or 100 USDT, and get a 4 USDT, 6 USDT, or 10 USDT bonus, respectively. You can also receive bonuses of up to 20 USDT each time you make any of the above purchases.



So head over to Bybit now, and buy cheaper USDT with P2P on Bybit.

Interested to learn more about this campaign? Read more.



Don’t you have a Bybit account already? Sign up now.