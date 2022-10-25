Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation (ACT), one of Africa’s leading grant-making bodies, has announced the opening of its annual grant cycle for eligible nonprofit organisations and social enterprises based on the Foundation’s long-standing commitment to driving sustainable impact across Africa.

Funding applications are open from the 17th of October 2022 through the deadline on the 11th of November 2022 at 11:59 pm (WAT). Successful applicants and grant awards will be announced in the first quarter of 2023.

To learn more about funding opportunities and eligibility criteria, please visit https://actrustfoundation.org/grants.php.

For the 2023 grant cycle, ACT Foundation will welcome advanced, next-generation social entrepreneurs and community leaders building ventures that create impactful and scalable innovations within the Foundation’s key focus areas – Health, Entrepreneurship, Environment, and Leadership. Ideal applicants must demonstrate a proven track record of innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership in their community.

Successful applicants will be invited to submit a full proposal with a detailed grant budget. After a thorough review by independent consultants and a final selection of the proposals, organisations will be formally notified of the next steps.

“Now more than ever, ACT Foundation is demonstrating its commitment to unleashing the potential of young African entrepreneurs, the key to Africa’s long-term economic transformation,” said the CEO of ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile. “There are various challenges across the continent, and with the 2023 grant cycle, we aim to unearth innovations that will break the cycle of poverty, weak health systems, low-quality education, climate change and economic inequality in Africa.”

“With the rapid development of the global digital economy and the availability of technology, the next century belongs to Africa,” Alile added. According to her, ACT Foundation is focused on impact-driven projects that will create sustainable impact for people, communities, and the world at large.

Since its inception in 2006, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation has remained resolute in its support of local, national, and regional non–profit organisations working to address challenges and associated vulnerabilities across the African Continent.

From health to entrepreneurship, leadership, and the environment, ACT Foundation’s impact continues to touch lives in all 36 states of the Nigerian federation and eight other countries in Africa, benefiting over two million people across the continent.

Application Guidelines

Entries opened on Monday, the 17th of October 2022, and closes 11th of November 2022, 11:59 pm (WAT). Late entries will not be considered. Only one entry will be accepted per organisation. Once an entry is submitted, further changes will not be accepted. All entries must be submitted in English. No entry fee, purchase, or payment of any kind is required to apply.

Eligibility Criteria – Organisations must:

Submit social innovations that address challenges within any of the Foundation’s key focus areas – Health, Entrepreneurship, Environment, and Leadership.

Be registered with the appropriate legal entity within their respective (African) countries for not less than two years (24 months).

Be legally registered as a non-profit organisation (GTE/LTD). However, if applying as a social enterprise, the Foundation will only fund initiatives that are not for profit.

Show a robust governance structure. Details of the board of directors should reflect in the company’s registration documents.

Show evidence of other sources of funding.

Have a minimum staff strength of 3 part-time/full-time paid Individuals.

Be directly responsible for the preparation and management of the project, i.e. not acting as an intermediary.

Program/Initiative must be implemented within Africa.

Ineligibility – ACT Foundation grants WILL NOT be extended to the following:

Individuals.

Nonprofits without a legal Board of Directors or Trustee (as stated in your registration documents).

Any entity that has mismanaged other foundations’ funds in the past.

Political parties, campaign groups, institutions or their subsidiaries and affiliates.

Organisations that advocate, promote, or espouse inhumane policies, illegal activities or terrorism.

For more information, please visit http://changemakers.actrustfoundation.org/ or follow @actfoundation_on social media.