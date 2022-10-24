The Court of Appeal in Abuja has refused to grant a request for an adjournment by the Federal Government in an application seeking to stay the execution of its judgment delivered on October 13.

Recall that a three-man panel of the appellate court had discharged the charges brought against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Following the judgment, the FG approached the appellate court seeking a motion to stay the execution of the judgment.

When the matter was called up today, the counsel for the Federal Government, David Kaswe was asked to move the said application. However, he replied by stating that he was only served a counter affidavit on Friday.

He then prayed the court for an adjournment, explaining that an additional authority was served on him this morning and he needed time to react.

Objecting to the request, Kanu’s lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), told the court that the Federal Government had no reason to seek an adjournment as only one additional authority was served on the government’s lawyer.

He noted that the FG is yet to obey the order of the court made on October 13, thereby trampling upon his client’s freedom.

Justice Haruna Tsanami then responded by refusing to adjourn the matter and ordered the FG to move its application for a stay of execution before noon or forget the application.