Industrialist, Philanthropist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has been conferred with the prestigious Nigerian National Honour of Commander of the Federal Republic as well as the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS) by TBS. These awards were presented by President Muhammadu Buhari recently on two different occasions to Abdul Samad Rabiu for his exemplary philanthropy, and interventions in the tertiary education sector in Nigeria.

Whilst 53 other Nigerians were honoured with the CFR Award, Abdul Samad Rabiu is the only individual from the private sector recognized by President Buhari at the Excellence in Public Service Awards alongside 43 other prominent Nigerians drawn from the public sector on Friday in Abuja.

President Buhari commenting on the award to Abdul Samad Rabiu, said, “I want to also specially recognise Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA International Limited for his interventions in Education through the BUA Foundation, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), and his other philanthropic initiatives.

“This initiative funds tertiary education institutions in Nigeria from its yearly $100 million ASR Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal. I am happy that five universities have so far benefited with many more to come,” he said.

President Buhari urged leaders in the private and public sectors to be more mindful of their positions as “trustees of the people”, urging them to always work toward leaving a legacy that will be long remembered.

News continues after this ad

“I wish that leaders will arise and stand up to be counted among leaders who have distinguished themselves to do the right thing and leave their footprints on the sands of time,” he said.

The president also urged public servants to make accountability and integrity their watchwords.

News continues after this ad

“This award is a recognition of the giant strides you all have made towards the transformation of Nigeria and you have consistently put hard work and dedication at the centre of your initiatives.”

Commenting on the national honour and excellence in public service award, Abdul Samad Rabiu thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians for the recognition and restated his commitment to sustainable development and impact initiatives through his businesses and philanthropy that will be of benefit to all Nigerians.

The Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service was set up to recognize distinguished public service to Nigeria, either contributions to individuals, state or local community, or the public through excellence in leadership, service, or humanitarianism.

To be eligible, the recipient must be a living Public Official or a private citizen excelling consistently in a given sphere of influence, in good character standing, and must also be at the forefront of service and innovation.