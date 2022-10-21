TechGirls is an international summer exchange programme that empowers and inspires young women from all over the world to pursue careers in science and technology.

The programme is an initiative of the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The goal is to transform lives and help develop a new generation of global STEM leaders.

Through time with host families, service projects, job shadow days, touring, and other activities, the cultural exchange also helps to build bridges.

Details of Program

In 2023, the programme will support 111 young women from 35 participating countries/territories, as well as 15 US peers, in a dynamic four-week US-based experience and a seven-month mentoring program (including pre-and post-exchange).

Since 2012, TechGirls trained and mentored 528 teenage girls (ages 15-17). The program began supporting girls from the Middle East and North Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestinian Territories, Tunisia, and Yemen). In 2019, the program expanded to include young women from Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan).

The program expanded globally in 2022 to begin serving girls in six world regions (Western Hemisphere, Sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and Eurasia, East Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and South and Central Asia).

The TechGirls program is built around a 25-day experience in the United States in collaboration with Virginia Tech University where participants will attend an interactive technology and computer camp before travelling to one of these cities: Austin, Chicago, Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, or Seattle) for community and career exploration.

The TechGirls program has a multiplier effect because after completing the 7-month mentorship, participants perform community-based initiatives when they get back home.

More than 5,800 other girls have received leadership and digital skills training from TechGirls, including instruction in data analysis, robotics, filmmaking, website development, and computer fundamentals.

Benefits of Program

50% report participating in and winning tech competitions such as Lego Engineering Challenges, Microsoft’s DigiGirlz, Microsoft Challenges, and Cisco’s Innovation Grand Challenge.

Community Engagement

95% of alumni report that their projects addressed community violence, refugee needs, volunteerism, public health, and marginalized youth exposure to technology. More than 200 community projects were carried out, affecting over 6,000 people.

Boosting Educational Opportunities

All participants reported that their technical skills made them more competitive for university admission and increased their confidence in pursuing STEM in higher education. 70% of them are now pursuing degrees in medicine, mathematics, computer science, engineering, or business.

Building a Global Network

Over 3000 U.S. tech professionals, host families, and peers are part of the global network with TechGirls.

The application portal opened on Monday, October 17 at 8:00 AM EDT and closes Friday, December 16 at 12:00 PM EST.

Apply here

About the TechGirls Initiative

TechGirls is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs whose mission is to promote mutual understanding between the peoples of the United States and those of other countries through educational and cultural exchanges that contribute to the development of peaceful relations.

The initiative, mandated by the Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange Act of 1961, works to foster friendly, peaceful relations between Americans and people from other countries through academic, cultural, sports, and professional exchanges, as well as public-private partnerships.