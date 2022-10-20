Following the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the UK Labour Party has called for a general election.

The call was made by Kier Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, in a statement released via Twitter shortly after the resignation announcement on Thursday.

He stated that the British people deserved so much better than ‘this revolving door of chaos.’.

What Kier Starmer said:

The politician said: “In the last few years, the Tories have set the record for high taxation, trashed our institutions, and created a cost-of-living crisis. Now they have crashed the economy so badly that people are facing 500 pounds a month extra on their mortgages.”

He then argued that the Conservative Party should not be allowed to respond to their latest shambles by simply shuffling the people at the top to find a new leader. Instead, he said the British public deserves a proper say in its future and should therefore be allowed to choose new leaders (including a new Prime Minister) through a general election.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier that Liz Truss resigned as British Prime Minister after less than two months on the job. Following her resignation, she has become the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history.

In her resignation speech, she explained that she chose to resign because she could not fulfil the mandate for which she was elected.

Truss was elected on the back of a promise of tax cuts, a policy move that was reversed after former Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked .

Following the sacking of Mr Kwarteng, troubles trailed Ms Truss’ government even as she was heavily criticised for her economic package. Some of her party members even turned against her just as it became apparent that resignation was her only option.