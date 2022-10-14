The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market by 9 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.09% to close at 47,569.04 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N24 billion to close at N25.91 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 11.36%. The stock market has advanced by 4,85260 base points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization remained unchanged at the end of the trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as HONYFLOUR led 14 gainers, and 8 Losers topped by ACADEMY at the end of today’s session.

On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive with NGX Insurance and Banking indices up by 1.80 and 0.65% respectively while NGX Consumer Goods and Oil and Gas indices were down by 0.52% and 0.02%, and NGX industrial remained was flat.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 47,569.04 points

Previous ASI: 47,524.38 points

% Day Change: 0.09%

% Y-t-D: 11.36%

Market Cap (N): 25.909 trillion

Volume: 124,434,486

Value (N): 4.27 billion

Deals: 3,101

NGX Top ASI gainers

HONYFLOUR up +9.86% to close at N2.34

WAPIC up +9.38% to close at N0.35

SOVRENINS up + 7.69% to close at N0.28

LIVESTOCK up +6.36% to close at N1.17

GTCO up +5.60% to close at N17.90

NGX Top ASI losers

ACADEMY down – 9.66% to close at N1.31

CHAMS down – 7.14% to close at N0.26

REDSTAREX down – 6.09% to close at N2.16

NB down – 4.03% to close at N46.45

FTNCOCOA down – 3.57% to close at N0.27

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO – 34,999,602

FBNH – 13,266,988

MULTIVERSE – 7,351,300

Top 3 by Value

MTNN – N1,210,999,406.00

AIRTELAFRI – N960,937,020.00

SEPLAT – N753,308,127.00