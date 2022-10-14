On October 4, Gabriel Tanimu Aduda was officially appointed as the new permanent secretary of Nigeria’s ministry of petroleum resources (MPR).

He took over from Dr. Nasir Gwarzo. In an official statement from the ministry of information on October 12, it was stated that Aduda expressed readiness to work assiduously to ensure that the ministry succeeded in its mandate in the oil and gas industry.

Aduda said: “the ministry will have to work out modalities for the reforms that will now form our new oil and gas industry policy to help us appreciate the beauty of the PIA and how the ministry positions herself to play her roles effectively in its implementation.”

Education

Gabriel Aduda holds a Bachelor’s degree in Geography and Planning from the University of Jos, a master of Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Ibadan, and a postgraduate certificate in Corruption Studies from the University of Hong Kong. He also has a public policy executive education training course certificate from the Harvard Kennedy School.

A literal permanent secretary

Prior to his emergence as permanent secretary at MPR, he worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also as a permanent secretary between December 2020 to October 2022.

From December 2019 to December 2020, he held a position as the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, where he was responsible for the establishment and implementation of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund, a N75 billion intervention fund for youth development as well as the development of the National Sports Industry Policy of 2020.

From August 2017 to December 2019, he worked also as a political and economic affairs permanent secretary at the Office of the Secretary to the Federal Government. In this role, he coordinated and monitored political and economic policies as well as programmes and activities of the government, in order to provide sound analysis for informed decision-making.

Prior to his journey as a permanent secretary in various ministries, he worked in several management positions, ranging from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others.

Non-experience in the petroleum/energy sector?

Prior to this time, Aduda has limited experience in the petroleum or energy-focused space. However, his skills in the execution of public policy could work for him in the new office he occupies.

Reviewing his past positions shows that Aduda has some level of efficiency in leading the implementation of public policies. He has over 22 years of experience in the public and private sectors, where he has implemented key initiatives within the civil and public service.

As a permanent secretary in the ministry of petroleum resources, he is required to coordinate all the activities of the ministry and be accountable to Timipre Sylva, the current minister of state for petroleum resources.

He is expected to keep up with the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), as it relates to hosting communities, energy companies, departments, and agencies under the ministry of petroleum resources.

What you should know

Gabriel Aduda has been a member of the National Nuclear Energy Programme implementation committee, under the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC).

He has worked in the public service under different presidents, so, adjusting to any style of governance would not be difficult for him, as Nigerians head to the polls in early 2023.