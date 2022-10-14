The cryptocurrency market is now widely seen as the destination point for aspiring investors. Several cryptocurrencies in the crypto market now carry out specific functions that distinguish them and allow them to meet the needs of their crypto market users. Binance Coin (BNB), Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and Axie Infinity (AXS) are three cryptocurrencies with use cases that benefit their users and, ultimately provide for investors. In this article, we will explore why these currencies are regarded as the best for long-term crypto investment.

The Times They Are A’ Changing – Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market today, and it may be regarded as the best long-term investment option for many. Binance Coin is the network’s exchange token (BNB). The network was first deployed on the Ethereum blockchain before transitioning completely to the Binance Smart Chain, presently known as the BNB Chain.

Token holders can benefit from lower exchange fees and significantly faster rates because of the network. In comparison to the Ethereum blockchain, BNB is a significantly more scalable network. As a result, we’ve seen the success of numerous dApps on the network.

Binance Coin (BNB) has built an ecosystem that includes everything a cryptocurrency requires to prosper. It has unique features such as a decentralized exchange (DEX), an institution as well as staking, and liquidity farming!

The BNB Academy offers a variety of educational resources for free. The tools span from beginner to advanced, providing users with varying degrees of crypto knowledge to learn more about the blockchain sector.

News continues after this ad

BNB just finished its Blockchain for Women Bootcamp. Women from various backgrounds took part in an eight-week Bootcamp to expand their knowledge of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.

Sign Of The Times – Axie Infinity (AXS)

The NFT-based game Axie Infinity (AXS), which is partially based on Pokemon, allows users to trade and fight with virtual pets called Axies. Axie Infinity (AXS) is a play-to-earn game that lets players and investors receive tokens that can be sold for cryptocurrency.

News continues after this ad

Axie Infinity popularized the play-to-earn strategy, which has become the standard in blockchain-based games (AXS). This protocol has the most user engagement and is the most popular gaming DApp in the Ethereum ecosystem. Another important area for expansion is blockchain gaming, in which Axie Infinity is far ahead of its rivals.

The AXS cryptocurrency powers the game’s economy, which is built on the Ethereum blockchain. One aspect that distinguishes AXS is its qualities. For example, you may breed your Axies to create new generations, trade them in the marketplace, or play minigames to acquire AXS. Furthermore, the game has a comprehensive tutorial system to help new players learn how to use the controls.

Despite the crypto cold, the Axie Infinity (AXS) is a significant long-term investment. Players are kept interested by the team’s constant iteration and inclusion of new material. Furthermore, the game has a huge, active player community that benefits the ecosystem’s development.

Top Cat – Big Eyes (BIG)

For a long time, the oceans have been neglected; in fact, studies suggest that at least 15 trillion particles of plastic are present within them. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to do something about this by reaching even the deepest depths of the ocean.

Big Eyes Token (BIG) is a coin developed on the Ethereum (ETH) chain that is native to the Big Eyes (BIG) platform. This provides it the benefits of the Ethereum (ETH) platform, such as scalability, but it also means that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is only as safe as the Ethereum (ETH) chain allows.

‘Wear the stare’ is a Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project in which digital and physical commerce is used to raise the coin’s worth. This also contributes to fundraising for the Big Eyes (BIG) network and the oceans, to eventually raise at least $1 million.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) could be unfamiliar to 99 percent of the world’s population, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be simplified. The ‘Big Eyes Swap’ function, back-end technology, and how-to instructions help to simplify the procedure.

Don’t miss out on the Big Eyes Coins (BIG) presale by visiting their website before the ‘Leap’ stage begins. Learn more about BIG’s conservation strategies and its efforts to resurrect the meme coin concept here.

For More Information On Big Eyes (BIG):

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin