The Surrey Future Fellows programme provides early and mid-career researchers with the opportunity to advance the frontiers of knowledge and make a real impact through their research.

The university is looking for up to 40 Research Fellows to help shape the next generation of world-class research at our university by bringing their ideas and unwavering curiosity. The University of Surrey, provides a supportive environment, structured mentorship, and academic opportunities to help you thrive and become future leaders in your field of study.

The early career Future Fellowships go beyond simply improving your career prospects by giving you the chance to have a genuine impact on the most important problems facing society today. With the University of Surrey, you could conduct research that influences global policy on issues like artificial intelligence, 6G technology, and sustainable futures, among other important strategic areas.

The mid-career senior Future Fellowships will be appealing to researchers who have completed their initial post-doc and are about to build and manage teams to address pressing societal issues.

As a Surrey Future Fellow, you’ll have access to robust peer networks, mentoring from leaders in their fields, and thriving industry partnerships from both the UK and around the world. One’s potential to become a future leader whose research will have an impact on society and lead to innovative breakthroughs in your field will be unlocked by this exceptional environment and academic network.

This fellowship is suitable for those who have completed a postdoctoral research or will soon be awarded a PhD.

Benefits

Earn up to £51,805 per annum.

Generous research start-up packages available.

Presumption of a permanent role following successful completion of initial 3-year fixed term contract.

Key dates in the application process

Applications open on 10 October

Closing deadline is on 18 November

Virtual interviews will be held on 8, 9 or 12 December

Successful candidates will be contacted shortly after the interview

Fellowships begin in early 2023

Research themes

The University of Surrey is a top research institution, and its work contributes to solving some of the biggest problems facing modern society. impactful because it prioritizes research intensity to make sure that teams are big enough to succeed. It also results from an interdisciplinary approach to problem-solving, which calls for successful and innovative internal and external collaboration.

Learn about some of the important research questions that the University of Surrey’s research community is addressing. Maybe you could contribute to these research areas or even join our fellowship program with your own unique ideas to help create a new strategic priority.

The key strategic priorities are:

Gender, Identity and Sexualities

Infection and Immunity

Integrated Sustainable Infrastructure

Living and Working in the Digital Age

Nature-Inspired Solutions

Nutrition, Food Security and the Water-Energy-Food Nexus

Putting People at the Heart of Artificial Intelligence

Quantum Technologies

Resilience in Engineering

Rights and Responsibilities

Societal Change for Sustainable Living

Space and Communications Technology

Understanding and Changing Behaviour

Whole Systems Approaches

To best succeed as a Surrey Future Fellow, you will have achieved your PhD within the last seven years (or will shortly be awarded your PhD), and be:

How to apply

Please submit the application form along with your resume and research proposal when applying (both of which must not exceed two pages of A4 and 1,000 words per document). You may attach up to two letters of support if you like. Please take note that the deadline is Friday, November 18, 2022, at midnight.

Please provide information about your prior academic background and experience, your intended area of research, and a brief summary of your accomplishments to date in your application. This should include instances of your outstanding research, such as publications, bid/grant feedback, citations, awards, prizes, or presentations at conferences to the larger research community. Include information about any mentoring, leadership, or teaching experience you have, if applicable.

If you are chosen, you will be invited to a virtual interview on the 8th, 9th, or 12th of December. This will include a 10-minute presentation on “What contribution do you expect your research proposal to make to your field of scholarship and wider societal benefit?” followed by a question and answer session and a competency-based interview. The interview will last approximately one hour.

If your application is successful, the University of Surrey will contact you with an offer to join the Fellowship in early 2023.

Apply here