“Life is one big tug of war between mediocrity and trying to find your best self.” – David Goggins.

Many of us are stuck in the established routine of our everyday lives; never stepping outside the confines of what’s familiar and, perhaps, comfortable. Months come and go by this way, and then years.

At one point or another, we try to break free: Dream a dream, make plans, and swear some oaths of commitment. But when we are served a rejection or two, or meet with any form of resistance, we yield and hardly dare to try again.

Our resolve melts away like ice under the sun. And we ease back into floating along. With bowed heads, we accept whatever life hands us, and swallow it whole, bitter or sweet.

We know what we want, but sometimes we lack the courage, strength, discipline, or skill(s) to get it. At times, fate plays its part, knocking us to the ground at every turn.

You need to clearly define real limitations and earmark them against those that are self-imposed. That’s how you will be able to break new ground and thrive.

In order to open the door to fresh opportunities, tap into your unrealized potential, build your confidence and self-esteem, and ultimately achieve fulfillment and financial freedom, here’s what’s required of you:

Be open to learning new things

Learning is a mental exercise that builds your cognitive strength and births a positive manifestation in your daily life. It doesn’t matter how old you are, if you hope to improve your current conditions and live a much better life, then ensure that you leave room for growth.

Don’t hesitate to explore new options, recognize and change the mindsets that are hindering you, and be more open to criticism (especially those you know in your heart to be true). Embrace discomfort

Avoiding discomfort is understandable, but must it always be entertained? Comfort often means the absence of physical or mental exertion, rooted in indolence. Growth is painful. It requires one to bestir themselves.

So, allow yourself to feel vulnerable and start marking those moves that scare you. Apply for that job, take that class, ask for that raise, and start that venture. Whatever it is, just do it. Get out of your head and ‘eat that frog.’ Stop taking failure and rejection too hard

It happens to everybody: Dying a little inside when you are not accepted, when things just won’t go your way, when you make mistakes, and when your honest and bone-deep efforts were, unfortunately, not enough to get you what you want. But where we all differ is in the way we react to these disappointments. Many roll over and show their belly. Others persevere.

Failure and rejection are part of human existence. In fact, they are proof that you are fully awake and living, and not hiding in a bubble. Facing them means that you are pushing boundaries and learning valuable lessons that will position you to succeed on the next attempt or in a couple of attempts.

So, pick yourself up, adapt, and keep trying. Have a vision board

Most successful people keep a vision board where they post what they want to achieve within a given period of time. Visualization is a powerful tool. Not only does it help you project positivity into the universe, but it also keeps you on your toes and leaves no room for mediocrity. Don’t make lazy assumptions

The reason why some people remain where they are and never reach for greater heights is that they imagine they are not good enough, not capable, or not qualified. They assume that something cannot be achieved without first giving it a shot.

Don’t do that. You might be surprised by what you can win when you give yourself a chance. Give up the “They” notion

Many a person likes to lean on the idea that their fate lies in hands other than their own. They do this intentionally or sometimes without realizing it. Regardless, it’s often a revelation of their own incompetence and insecurities.

Keep in mind that when you keep accusing a real or imagined “They,” you give up your power and open yourself to continuous failure and ridicule. Decide today to take responsibility and steer your own path. Who’s your ally?

They say, “Show me your friends and I’ll tell you who you are.” The people you align yourself with determine your progress or setbacks. Break away and distance yourself from those who are pulling you back. Watch your health

When all is said and done, your health is what matters most. Maintain habits that keep you in good shape mentally and physically.