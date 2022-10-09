Nigeria – Africa’s most populous nation and by extension largest market has a huge demand for Ed Techs which greatly service this gargantuan appetite for various modes of knowledge acquisition. The question then is why is there just one Ed Tech Unicorn – Andela which was valued at $1.5 billion at the beginning of the year. What is responsible for the absence of more Unicorns that is needed to not only greatly fuel this huge demand for top-notch education in this novel era of technological advancement but also to massively create the jobs needed to stimulate the ailing economy and keep the beleaguered youths from increasing the ranks of the disillusioned who have long turned to crime and other vices for survival?

India got it right through her visionary public policies which she implemented in the heady days of the 1980s when she vigorously pursued the ‘Make in India’ Initiative during the leadership of the legendary Indira Gandhi. On August 26, 1983, she announced in the Indian Parliament that the government had abolished the licensing of the consumer and industrial electronics sector which paved the way for the exponential growth of the IT and software sector during the leadership of her son and successor, Rajiv Gandhi. Software policies went through swift changes to enable the fast-paced growth of software export services; and to enable it speedily, Software Parks was subsequently established at Bangalore, Pune, Bhubaneshwar, and Delhi

Many Western Economic Interests were drawn to India, especially with the fact that English was widely spoken there owing to its British colonial influence and took advantage of its lower costs and became major customers of the outsourcing industry that was surreptitiously created in the heady days of the 1990s leading to unprecedented prosperity for the world’s largest democracy.

Ekiti State with the Sobriquet – Fountain of Knowledge has the reputation for arguably having the highest number of Professors and Doctorate Degree Holders in the Country. The critical question to ask is why isn’t there any sturdy public policy to replicate a local clone of Silicon Valley there. The beauty of the United States is its diversity in that Silicon Valley was created in California and not its economic nerve centre of New York. Why can’t the Federal University of Technology, Oye-Ekiti be elevated to become another Stanford that services the entire technological needs of California to do something similar in Ekiti? Even the Yabacon in the popular Yaba area of Lagos was created through the grit of Tech Entrepreneurs and not through any robust public policy which explains why when the CEO and Co-Founder of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg first visited Nigeria in 2016, it was there he first went to before he berthed in Abuja. A pragmatic public policy can effortlessly transform Ekiti State into another Silicon Valley which will lead many tech companies to go there because the Federal Government and Ekiti State Governments would collaborate on smart ways to attract these brilliant minds to come back to the state which will provide the raw material for the local tech industry to blossom. The government, therefore, has a role to play in creating the enabling environment for more Unicorns to be created in the country as even Andela attained that status on the sheer strength of its determination to do so and not through any special government intervention or backing.

The reality of poor power supply is another factor that has greatly stunted the growth of Ed Techs. When you factor in the huge cost of having an uninterrupted power supply on a daily basis which is prohibitive for most people in the Middle Class, it discourages a massive investment in online learning which negatively affects the ability of the Ed Techs to scale as their potential customers grapple with living from hand to mouth with little or no disposable income. How then will local and foreign investors be attracted to such a sector where the ROI is notoriously minuscule due to visionless public sector leadership and no fault of the struggling Ed Tech Entrepreneurs?

The expensive cost of data is responsible for the slow growth of the sector. Many Nigerians going through hell would prefer to use their data to watch comedy skits on Instagram rather than invest in their education online which would invariably translate into more revenue for these Ed Techs.

Covid-19 was an eye-opener that witnessed the explosion in the demand for online education – a trend that has still stayed globally in this current post covid era. How many Ed Tech Startups are capitalizing on this to scale?

