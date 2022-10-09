Fire gutted some shops in Balogun Market, on Lagos Island on Sunday.

Different videos shared by social media users show how thick carbon black from the fire gathered into the air as it puffed out of some opening of one of the market buildings, on Martins Street, Lagos.

Meanwhile, a customer service representative of the Lagos state fire service in a phone call assured that the agency is doing everything possible to prevent the fire from escalating.

He said, “We have responded immediately to the incident. Our two appliances are on the ground and they are doing everything possible to put out the fire as soon as possible.”

While the cause of the fire is yet unknown, Nigerians are lamenting the frequent outbreak of fire in the market especially as it is coming at a time when sellers are restocking for December sales.

In 2019, 2020, 2021 , and early 2022, the market recorded fire outbreaks that led to the loss of goods and properties.

What they are saying

@babson04 said, “People’s sweat are gone in few minutes and that shit always occurs when the year is rounding up. I can’t even recall the last time there was no fire outbreak in Balogun market towards December.”

He added, “The whole Balogun market suppose don burn finish the way it always burns every year. The market and fire are just like 5/6 and it’s like let’s loot goods money and set the place ablaze. It’s just so sad that people’s livelihood is gone.”

@damistorian said, “It is that time of the year, Balogun market on fire again.”

@itszirim_ noted, “Balogun market on fire God in this hard economy. People’s sweats are gone in a few minutes. If your shop is on Martin’s street start going there now.When December approaches Balogun market dey always catch fire. See people’s investments going into flames. I am sure people do these things intentionally or is it a yearly tradition?

Balogun market on fire 🔥

God in this hard economy.

People swear gone in few minutes.

@Sakagucheee noted, “seems it is every year balogun market catches fire.