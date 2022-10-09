The International Development Fellows Program at Catholic Relief Services (CRS) equips committed global citizens to assist in international relief and development. CRS gives Fellows the tools they need to develop their abilities and acquire real-world experience while taking part in meaningful work, and each fellow collaborates with knowledgeable CRS professionals to solve pressing issues affecting developing nations today.

CRS welcomes applications from people from all backgrounds who are devoted to its goal and vision to apply for a wide variety of fulfilling job opportunities that provide the chance to significantly improve the lives of the vulnerable and disadvantaged around the world.

About the CRS Fellowship

The Fellows Program is for those committed to a career in international development, with an emphasis on operations or program management. All fellows complete a thorough practical training program that covers supply chain, logistics, human resources, security procedures, partnership and capacity sharing, monitoring and evaluation, budget and resource management, project management, project design, and proposal preparation. Many fellows who complete the program successfully land jobs with CRS.

Each fellow will be based in one of CRS’ country programs for the 12-month fellowship. Before applying, please visit the IDFP website to learn more about the fellowship learning objectives, structure, benefits, and application requirements.

The fellowship is centered upon skill building in the following four areas:

Project Management

Activity planning & implementation

Monitoring, evaluation, accountability & learning

Resource/budget management

Reporting

Project Design

Research, assessments, analysis

Participatory design

Results framework & theory of change

Proposal development

Systems & Operations

Supply chain and logistics

Human Resources

Finance & Compliance

Safety, security, risk mitigation

Partnership

Project planning

Program implementation

Capacity strengthening

Reflection & Assessment

Application, selection process & timeline

The deadline for applications is November 30, 2022, with the most qualified candidates invited to take a language test, video interview, and final interview.

Please visit the FAQs for more information.

Candidates will only be informed if and when they move on to the next stage of the selection process due to the volume of applications and rolling assessment.

About Catholic Relief Services (CRS)

CRS is a global public health organization that operates in more than 100 countries and has earned a strong reputation as the leader in humanitarian work. Its aim is to eradicate global poverty, respond to major emergencies, and implement sustainable development solutions. CRS assists people based on need, not creed or race.

More than 7,000 employees of CRS serve in more than 100 countries, planning and implementing relief and development initiatives in a variety of fields, including emergency response, HIV/AIDS, health, agriculture, water, education, microfinance, and peacebuilding.