Cybersecurity workers are also in high demand, with more than 700,000 open positions in the U.S. alone. Worldwide, the number of unfilled cybersecurity jobs grew by 350%, from 1 million positions in 2013 to 3.5 million in 2021, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.

Cybersecurity courses can be expensive, which is why certifications are now made available on Linkedin. For instance, a master’s degree in Cybersecurity from the University of California—Berkeley, which Fortune ranks as having the No. 1 program in the U.S., costs about $75,000 to complete which is regarded as extremely expensive for the average Nigerian although such a qualification can help graduates achieve robust career outcomes. For instance, some grads from UC Berkeley’s program manage to double their salaries post-grad to $200,000.

It is important to note that one way to start on your journey to becoming a cybersecurity professional is to start with the basics.

Luckily, LinkedIn Learning offers a variety of courses focused on cybersecurity from a foundational level all the way to preparing for advanced certifications.

“Today’s labor market is all about skills,” Jeff Kellum, senior content manager of tech content at LinkedIn Learning, says “With an estimated 3.5 million unfulfilled cybersecurity roles by 2025, the ability to learn and showcase in-demand skills is critical for anyone hoping to get their foot in the door in the space.”

“In the face of an uncertain macroeconomic climate, the ability to learn and showcase in-demand skills is critical to helping people get a foot in the door with a new company or finding a new role within their organization,” Hari Srinivasan, vice of product at LinkedIn states. “For many professions, certifications have emerged as key to this, with the number of people on LinkedIn who’ve added certifications to their profile increasing 44% over the last two years.”

Here is a list of the most in-demand cybersecurity certifications and 19 learning paths to check out on LinkedIn Learning is available to LinkedIn users with a premium account. It is worth it considering the fact that you don not have to pay thousands of dollars to a University in the United States. Also with remote working, you are sure to get in-demand remote jobs across the globe with these certifications.

Cybersecurity courses for beginners

Cybersecurity Foundations

This course explains the fundamentals of cybersecurity, including cyber threats, cyber criminals, managing cyber risk, and responding to cybersecurity incidents. Malcolm Shore, the former director of New Zealand’s Government Communications Security Bureau, teaches Cybersecurity Foundations (GCSB). The course lasts about two hours and includes instructional videos, chapter quizzes, and a final exam.

Transitioning to a Career in Cybersecurity

This course is designed for professionals who want to change careers and work in cybersecurity. Transitioning to a Career in Cybersecurity allows learners to leverage their current skills, whether in IT or a cybersecurity-related field. The course also includes resume advice, interview strategies, and job-search resources for cybersecurity professionals. Marc Menninger, who has worked in cybersecurity for over 20 years, teaches the course, which takes just over an hour to complete.

Become a Cybersecurity Professional

LinkedIn also provides a comprehensive learning path for professionals interested in a career in cybersecurity. The Become a Cybersecurity Professional learning path lasts approximately six and a half hours and consists of five courses: Cybersecurity Foundations, The Cybersecurity Threat Landscape, Learning the OWASP Top 10, IT Security Careers and Certifications: First Steps, and Land Your First Cybersecurity Job. When you complete the entire learning path, you will be awarded a certificate of completion for your efforts.

Certification paths

LinkedIn Learning also provides 19 preparation courses for the top cybersecurity certifications. According to Skillsoft, which provides online training and courses on technology subjects, three of the top 15 highest-paying IT certifications in 2022 will be cybersecurity-related. These certifications also assisted professionals in earning salaries of $150,000 or more.

“Security has always been well-paying and it really comes down to scarcity—both in the number of professionals and in the required skills,” Mike Hendrickson, Skillsoft’s vice president of tech and development, previously told Fortune. “With today’s limited pool of security professionals, organizations need to make their offers quite attractive, both in compensation and opportunities for professional development. Skills expectations are also high for these professionals.”

List of Learning Paths & Certification

CCNP Security: Prepare for the Implementing and Operating Cisco Security Core Technologies (350-701 SCOR) Exam (CCNP Security)

Click here

Prepare for the CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601) Exam

CompTIA Security+

Click here

Prepare for the CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) Exam

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)

Click here

Prepare for the CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+) (CAS-003) Exam

(CASP+)

Click here

Prepare for the Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) Exam

(CIPP/US)

Click here

Prepare for the Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) Exam

(Certified Information Systems Auditor -CISA)

Click here

Prepare for the (ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP) Exam

Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)

Click here

Prepare for the (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) Exam (2021)

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

Click here

Prepare for the (ISC)² Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional (CSSLP) Exam

Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional (CSSLP)

Click here

Prepare for the Microsoft 365 Identity and Services (MS-100) Exam

Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert

Click here

Prepare for the Microsoft 365 Mobility and Security (MS-101) Exam

Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert

Click here

Prepare for the Microsoft Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals (SC-900) Exam

Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals

Click here

Prepare for the CSA Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK) Exam

Cloud Security Knowledge

Click here

Courses

Microsoft Cybersecurity Architect Expert (SC-100)

Cybersecurity Architect Expert

Click here

Microsoft Cybersecurity Architect Expert (SC-100)

Cybersecurity Architect Expert

Click here

Identity and Access Administrator Associate (SC-300)

Identity and Access Administrator Associate

Click here

Exam Prep: GIAC Security Essentials (GSEC)

GIAC Security Essentials (GSEC)

Click here

CompTIA Pentest+ (PT0-002) Cert Prep: 1 Planning and Scoping

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002)

Click here

CompTIA Pentest+ (PT0-002) Cert Prep: 2 Information Gathering and Vulnerability Scanning

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002)

Click here

CompTIA Pentest+ (PT0-002) Cert Prep: 3 Attacks and Exploits

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002)

Click here

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002) Cert Prep: 4 Reporting and Communication

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002)

Click here

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002) Cert Prep: 5 Tools and Code Analysis

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002)

Click here

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) Cert Prep (2022): 1 Information Security Governance

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

Click here

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) Cert Prep (2022): 2 Information Security Risk Management

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

Click here

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) Cert Prep (2022): 3 Information Security Program

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

Click here

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) Cert Prep (2022): 4 Incident Management

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

Click here

Exam Tips: Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) (2022)

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

Click here

(ISC)2 Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) Cert Prep

Certified in Cybersecurity (CC)

Click here

Cert Prep: Cyber Secure Coder (CSC-110)

Cyber Secure Coder

Click here

ECIH Cert Prep: Certified Incident Handler v2 (212-89)

Certified Incident Handler

Click here