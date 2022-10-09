Professor Folasade Ogunsola recently emerged as the first-ever female vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

As the 13th substantive VC of the institution, she will succeed Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the current VC whose five-year tenure elapses in November this year.

Over the years, Ogunsola has bagged academic awards such as the MBChB, MSc, Ph.D., FMCPath, FWACP, and FAS. Before her recent appointment as the new VC, she has been a Professor of Clinical Microbiology at the College of Medicine University of Lagos, Nigeria, and a Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Development services at the University of Lagos.

Her appointment takes effect from Saturday, November 12, 2022, to Thursday, November 11, 2027.

Here are 10 achievements of Ogunsola you should know:

Ogunsola attended Queen’s College, between 1974 and 1982 for her secondary education. She obtained her first degree at Obafemi Awolowo University between 1974 and 1982. She proceeded to the University of Lagos for her master’s degree She obtained her doctorate at the University of Wales College of Medicine, Cardiff between 1992 and 1997. She is the principal investigator at the AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria (APIN) at the University of Lagos. Her research areas focused on the regulation and management of viral diseases such as HIV and AIDS. She was part of the founding members of the Nigerian Society for Infection Control in 1998. She has been involved in Infection Control for 20 years and contributed significantly to raising awareness of infection Control in Nigeria. She is a member of the Global Infection Prevention and Control Network, a board member of the Nigerian Society of Infection Control, and Chair of the Infection Control African Network. During the 2014 Ebola disease outbreak in Nigeria, she led the Infection Prevention and Control team. Ogunsola was appointed as Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos on August 24, 2020, a position she held for a short while when the University went into crisis. She was also the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services) of the University between 2017 and 2021. She emerged as the first-ever female vice-chancellor of the 60-year-old University of Lagos on October 7, 2022.