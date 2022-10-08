There has been an increase in Interest in the renewable industry in Nigeria in recent years as corporations strive t meet the global demands of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).

This has created career opportunities in the renewable sector for young Nigerians looking to build a career in this nascent area of corporate expertise.

Considering this is still a fairly new requirement for most companies, those who build budding careers here can go on to make a solid source of living in the not-too-distant future.

Nairametrics through its research team has curated some of the renewable energy sector jobs available for young people looking to earn between N100k and N1 million.

Training and Development Specialist

In this role, you are responsible for the implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of the training and career developmental needs of all staff members and you are also in charge of training staff members in the organization. Your skillset must include the ability to work independently, critical thinking, great communication skills, time management, project management, use of Microsoft Office tools, and attention to detail.

Discipline – Social Sciences or Humanities

Salary range – N150,000 to N200,000 (based on company size and capability).

Renewable Energy Engineer

In this role, you will work on the research and production of energy from renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower. You must understand the concept of energy transformation and be ready to solve problems as they arise. So, you need to keep researching and studying to upgrade your knowledge of sustainable energy systems. Your skillset must include problem-solving, IT skills, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills.

Discipline – Engineering

Salary range – N200,000 to N400,000 (based on company size and capability).

Procurement Officer

In this role, you will be responsible for the purchase of quality equipment for the company. In this role, you have to be the central point between equipment suppliers and the company. So, it is important for you to possess great communication skills to build and sustain work relations with everyone on the value chain. Your skill set must also include negotiation, market research, financial analysis, an understanding of Microsoft Office tools, especially Excel, industry knowledge, and strategic thinking.

Discipline – Marketing, Business Administration, and Economics

Salary range – N150,000 to N280,000 (based on company size and capability)

Geographic Information Systems Analyst (GIS) Specialist

You will need to understand the techniques to manipulate, extract, locate and analyze geographic data and automate procedures to enhance renewable energy project efficiency. You should also be able to use mapping software to analyze spatial data and design digital maps. You will also need to monitor and administer databases. Your skillset must include data entry, spatial data administration, data conversion and maintenance, graphic design, programming, cartography, and structured query language (SQL) knowledge.

Discipline – Geographic Information Science, Computer Science, and Engineering

Salary range – N240,000 to N350,000 (based on company size and capability).

Operations Manager

As the frontrunner of operations at a renewable energy company in Nigeria, you will ensure that there is efficiency in the delivery of services as it relates to renewable energy services. You will look out for inefficiencies and create solutions to increase the efficiency of operations. You will also prepare reports for management as well as clients. Your skillset must include renewable energy industry knowledge, communication skills, risk analysis, budget management, staff management, active listening, leadership, and technical knowledge.

Discipline – Business Administration, Management, Accounting.

Salary range – N300,000 to N700,000 (based on company size and capability).

