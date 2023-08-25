The Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce has revealed that Nigeria must embrace renewable energy.

The assertion was made by Ray Kelly, the President and Chairman of Council, NBCC, during the Renewable Energy Roundtable conference in Lagos on Thursday.

According to the President and Chairman, of NBCC, Nigeria must join the rest of the world in embracing sustainable energy.

Kelly said:

“The transition to renewable energy is no longer a choice but a necessity. As we are confronted with climate change and environmental degradation as a result of fossil fuels, we must look inward for innovative ways of meeting the energy needs of our growing population.

“This transition opens a well of discussion as we delve into the intricacies of innovation”

He stressed the need for the government to design and implement policies that would limit the dependence on fossil fuels.

Commenting on the matter, Gas Gbobo, the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Gad, noted that the country must foster new technology, business models, and ideas to achieve Nigeria’s renewable master plan.

Gbobo, in his goodwill message at the conference, disclosed that collaboration of the public with private sectors, government agencies and academia will help to facilitate the transition to renewable energies in Nigeria.

Recall that the Federal government of Nigeria, particularly under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had in many instances reiterated the pledge to attain zero gas emissions by 2060.

Furthermore, the Chief Executive Officer of Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan, who attended the conference noted that renewable energy only accounted for 3.3 per cent of the total power generation in the country.

Soetan mentioned that the evident gap in the scope of renewable energy generated in Nigeria “represents an opportunity for massive investments in the renewable sector”.