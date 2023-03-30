Key highlights

VP Osinbajo has advised African countries to tackle climate change using the resources they already have including green manufacturing and renewable energy sources.

In Nigeria, several institutions and bodies are working to increase the awareness and adoption of renewable energy technologies.

Natural gas-rich countries need to adopt the resource to close energy access gaps on the continent.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said that African countries must leverage their renewable energy potential, youth skills, and green manufacturing to tackle climate change.

Disclosing this while speaking at King’s College, London on March 27, Prof. Osinbajo said Africa can lead a revolutionary approach to climate change. He said:

“Instead of pushing the narrative of Africa as a victim and or insisting on business-as-usual growth which would make Africa a big future emitter, Africa should instead take the lead in tackling climate change leveraging on its renewable energy potential, young workforce, green technologies, carbon removal and green manufacturing.

“In other words, Africa can provide jobs for millions of its young people, prosper and lead in the fight against climate change by becoming a green or carbon-free civilization. And we have the comparative advantage to do so.”

On #ClimateAction. Africa can lead a revolutionary approach to climate change. One that recognizes Climate Action as the job engine for Africa. James Mwangi and his colleagues at Climate Action Platform Africa have presented this compelling point of view. pic.twitter.com/XYY4ELPcFd — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) March 30, 2023

The Nigerian context

Aside from the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan which has outlined the country’s strategy to become clean energy reliant by 2060, the country has taken steps to increase participation in its renewable energy industry.

The goal of adopting renewable energy technologies is being adopted and executed by some bodies and organizations like the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), which has successfully connected 1 million Nigerian homes to solar home systems between 2019 and 2022.

The Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria is also currently embarking on roadshows across the 36 states of the federation to create renewable energy sector awareness to strengthen the structure of developers and other stakeholders in the sector to drive growth beyond the current 40% renewable energy awareness.

In February 2023, Sustainable Energy for All announced its decision to use the Universal Energy Facility (UEF) to provide a results-based financing facility for renewable energy companies in Nigeria. The UEF supports the establishment of standalone solar projects which will connect businesses, households and social facilities in the country.

Companies like Greenage technologies are already manufacturing solar inverter systems and charge controllers thereby contributing to the mass adoption of renewable energy technologies in the country and creating jobs for young Nigerians.

Also, the soon-to-be constructed $325 million solar cell factory by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in Nasarawa state, is focused on producing solar cells which could eventually lead to the production of solar panels in the country, making Nigeria a clean energy producer/leader on the continent.

What you should know

Prof. Osinbajo advocates for natural gas as a cleaner fossil fuel which can be used to close energy gaps in Africa, especially in gas-rich countries like Nigeria.