Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has promised that no state or community will be left behind in moving Nigeria forward.

He noted that if elected, his administration will tweak the security architecture, which will entail reform of security and governance. “We will restructure, re-equip and reorient the Nigerian Police: This will include 3 levels of policing- federal, state, and community,” he said.

Peter Obi disclosed this in his speech at Harvard University.

What he said:

Obi said he will ensure that in moving Nigeria forward, no state or community will be left behind. Pursuant to its statutory responsibility to protect, our government will promote equity in power and resource sharing.

“The federating units will enjoy discernible autonomy. Resources will also be shared equitably. A higher derivation paid to oil or solid minerals-producing states will not be tantamount to other states not receiving federal allocations that should keep them viable.

“We will tweak the security architecture, which will entail reform of the security sector and governance. We will restructure, re-equip and reorient the Nigerian Police: This will include 3 levels of policing- federal, state, and community.

“We will build a compact, robust and ready mobile police force with rapid response deployment capabilities; and legislate the establishment of state police based on community policing. We will raise the population-to-police officer ratio to a higher level” he added.

On Nigeria’s role in Africa and insecurity, he added that we must think seriously about a leadership that is imbued with competence, capacity, credibility, and commitment. Accordingly, we will pursue intangible assets of good governance, rule of law, and the security of lives and properties.

He added his administration will ensure that they have these assets in place and stress asset optimization.

“We will strike a strategic balance that allows us to promote and protect national interest while meeting our ECOWAS obligations.

“We will rebuild Nigeria’s military power, promote economic growth, and enhance its technological prowess with a view to improving Nigeria’s diplomatic influence in sub-regional, regional and global affairs.

He added that restoring leadership will require that we reassert proactively, Nigeria’s leadership role in African affairs through constructive engagement, peacekeeping duties, and using existing sub-regional and regional forums as well as bilateral platforms for dialogue on current and emerging challenges. We will continue to enhance our sphere of influence via peacekeeping, and trade and investment initiatives.

