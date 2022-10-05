Nigeria’s President Buhari has agreed to look into the final recommendations made by the House of Reps, over the ongoing strike by the Academic staff union of universities (ASUU).

This was disclosed by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in a meeting with the President on Tuesday.

President Buhari is expected to make a final recommendation after a meeting on Thursday.

What they said

Femi Gbajabiamila stated that the meeting with the president was very fruitful, citing that President Buhari says he will look into the recommendations made by the House to bring the crisis to an end.

”Mr. President as usual has very good listening ears. He took the report of the House, he accepted it, and we discussed it at length – the details of the report. He wanted to go through it himself.

”We have another meeting on Thursday between our good selves and Mr. President for his final decision,” he said.

He added that the President will go through the report, which is a result of meetings with multiple stakeholders in the education sector, and is to make a final decision on Thursday, urging that both ASUU and the Federal Government agreed to negotiate.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last month that Nigeria’s House of Representatives revealed that it had finalised negotiations with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for the onward presentation of the agreement to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval and implementation

Gbajabiamila said, “Based on our deliberations, we are very hopeful that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and we thank ASUU for making this time out for the interest of our students.

“There are principally seven areas ASUU has put forward as conditions for them to go back to class and we have looked at those areas and agreed on certain things.