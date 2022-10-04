Young graduates who are enthusiastic and motivated are invited to apply to the Heineken Finance Management Trainee Program, which is currently accepting applications. This will provide graduates with a range of career options.

The program is set up to give you early responsibility, enabling you to get started right away and to make sure you have the skills you need as an employee for our business, a portion of your time will be devoted to job-specific training. The trainee program will offer graduates to receive training from expert coaches as well as receive feedback regularly.

Details

Where: Cairo, Egypt

Working in: Finance

Doing: Other Support

Contract: Fixed Term

Closing Date: 30 November 2022

Program Duration: 2 Years

Available Slot: Several

Basic Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree

Nationality: All Nationalities

What to Expect

The Management Trainee Program includes rotation throughout the functions of the Finance department. In each function, you will receive a specific assignment to ensure diverse learning and development opportunities are made available for the joiners.

A big part of that means brewing better people with the heart of our company in our four values:

Passion for consumers and customers

Care for people and the planet

Enjoyment of life

Courage to dream and pioneer

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for Finance Management Trainee Program for Graduates, applicants are expected to meet the following conditions:

Applicants must be a graduate

Applicants must have Bachelor’s degree in Business/Finance/Accounting

Applicants must have 0-2 years of relevant experience preferably in FMCGs.

Applicants must have Excellent command of the English Language

Applicants must have Skills in Microsoft (Excel & PowerPoint) and Power Bi is a plus

Personal Skills

Critical and Challenging

Analytical Skills

Interpersonal & Communication Skills

High Persuasion and Negotiation skills

Pro-active & Teamwork oriented

Application Procedures

How-to-Apply: All interested and eligible applicants seeking for HEINEKEN Finance Management Trainee Program for Graduates should apply online by creating a registration account to enroll in this career opportunity.

Application Deadline: Not Specified

Visit here to apply

News continues after this ad

About Heineken

For more than 150 years, Heineken has been on a journey that continually redefines what it means to be a world-class brewer as Beer has existed bringing people together for thousands of years. The brand is present in 190 countries with more than 82,000 employees globally, and more than 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders.