Young graduates who are enthusiastic and motivated are invited to apply to the Heineken Finance Management Trainee Program, which is currently accepting applications. This will provide graduates with a range of career options.
The program is set up to give you early responsibility, enabling you to get started right away and to make sure you have the skills you need as an employee for our business, a portion of your time will be devoted to job-specific training. The trainee program will offer graduates to receive training from expert coaches as well as receive feedback regularly.
Details
- Where: Cairo, Egypt
- Working in: Finance
- Doing: Other Support
- Contract: Fixed Term
- Closing Date: 30 November 2022
- Program Duration: 2 Years
- Available Slot: Several
- Basic Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree
- Nationality: All Nationalities
What to Expect
The Management Trainee Program includes rotation throughout the functions of the Finance department. In each function, you will receive a specific assignment to ensure diverse learning and development opportunities are made available for the joiners.
A big part of that means brewing better people with the heart of our company in our four values:
- Passion for consumers and customers
- Care for people and the planet
- Enjoyment of life
- Courage to dream and pioneer
- Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible for Finance Management Trainee Program for Graduates, applicants are expected to meet the following conditions:
- Applicants must be a graduate
- Applicants must have Bachelor’s degree in Business/Finance/Accounting
- Applicants must have 0-2 years of relevant experience preferably in FMCGs.
- Applicants must have Excellent command of the English Language
- Applicants must have Skills in Microsoft (Excel & PowerPoint) and Power Bi is a plus
Personal Skills
- Critical and Challenging
- Analytical Skills
- Interpersonal & Communication Skills
- High Persuasion and Negotiation skills
- Pro-active & Teamwork oriented
Application Procedures
How-to-Apply: All interested and eligible applicants seeking for HEINEKEN Finance Management Trainee Program for Graduates should apply online by creating a registration account to enroll in this career opportunity.
Application Deadline: Not Specified
Visit here to apply
About Heineken
For more than 150 years, Heineken has been on a journey that continually redefines what it means to be a world-class brewer as Beer has existed bringing people together for thousands of years. The brand is present in 190 countries with more than 82,000 employees globally, and more than 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders.
