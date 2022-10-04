The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a surprise upward review of salaries for the over 100,000 public servants in the state public service.

According to a tweet post from the senior special assistant to the governor on news media, Jubril Gawat, Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known on Tuesday while addressing a large crowd of workers who converged on the Head of Service (HoS) office in Alausa, Ikeja, during his working visit.

Sanwo-Olu, who did not disclose the actual increment, said the increase will be above the federal government’s minimum wage standard, “as Lagos is a pacesetter and first in setting the standard.”

The governor also promised to pay all the outstanding backlog of pensions to workers by the end of October.

What the Lagos State governor is saying

Sanwo-Olu said, “We know there is inflation and high cost of living in the country, but we are determined to cushion the effects on our workers and residents.

“Last month (September), I instructed the Head of Service, the commissioner for establishment, training, and pensions to work out modalities for a salary increase for the entire over 100,000 public service workforce.

“We are capable of doing this. Lagos leads while others follow in Nigeria. In salary increment, we are leading again.

“We are going to reflect the popular ‘Buga’ slogan in the payment of salaries. We are not going to wait for the Federal Government’s minimum wage increase.

“We have commenced the process. I can assure you that by early next year it will be ready for implementation.

“We don’t want to wait for workers’ unions to hold us to ransom before we do the needful.”

Lagos to clear a few backlogs of pensions this month

On the backlog of pensions, Sanwo-Olu said: “I want to reassure you that all the few outstanding backlogs of pensions will be sorted out this week and payment by the end of October.

“We are the highest and best paying in pensions in Nigeria.

“We are clearing the entire backlog of pensions; it’s a liability we met on the ground.”

What you should know

Recall that earlier in September, the minister of labor and employment, Chris Ngige, had on behalf of the federal government announced plans by the government to soon embark on an upward re-adjustment of salaries and allowances of civil servants, so as to bring it in line with the economic realities in the country.

The Lagos State Government had in November 2019, commenced the payment of N35,000 as the new minimum wage for public sector workers under the state’s employment.

