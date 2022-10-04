The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria ( ARCON) has instituted a lawsuit against Meta incorporated, owners of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and its agent AT3 Resources Limited at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

The suit was made known in a statement on Tuesday by ARCON which noted that it would not permit unethical and irresponsible advertising in Nigeria’s advertising space.

Consequently, ARCON is seeking N30 billion for the violation of Nigeria’s advertising laws and for revenue loss as a result of Meta Incorporated’s continued exposure of unapproved adverts on its platforms.

“A declaration among others that the continued publication and exposure of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram platforms by Meta Platforms Incorporated without ensuring the same is vetted and approved before exposure is illegal, unlawful, and a violation of the extant advertising Law in Nigeria.

More details soon …