Residents of Abuja are concerned about the rising cases of robbery which have continued to rock the capital as fresh videos of unmasked men robbing customers of their valuables at a popular Spa in the Gwarimpa area of the FCT surface online.

In a now-viral video seen by Nairametrics, six unmasked men can be seen robbing customers of Nifty Spa who were in what looked like a waiting corner.

Three of the men in black who were armed with guns were seen alighting from a car to approach their victims causing a frightening presence in a 45 seconds video dated 19th of August 2022 showing how they arrived.

Upon dispossessing victims of items including what looked like phones and car keys and car keys, the unmasked men ordered everyone to stand on their feet, forcing them to be concentrated on one corner of the perimeter.

In another 2-minute and 20 seconds video showing the gang’s exit between 11: 47pm and 11:49 pm, six of them were seen driving off in two different vehicles.

@whyneLu who posted the video on Twitter wrote, “Omoh… what is the FCT becoming?? They are even doing it with their face open. Everyone, please stay safe. See Them exiting and taking 2 cars with them.”

Another video posted by whyneLu shows that the gangs had earlier robbed a salon before the incident in the waiting room on the same day.

The video dated 19th of August 2022 showed members of the gang robbing people in a salon of their valuables – though the number of items and the specific items cannot be detected.

However, whyne noted in his tweet ”they left with about 16 Phones, Rolex Wrist Watch, Gold Bracelet, Gold Neck Chain, Gold Rings, and Cash. There’s been an entry on the case with the police. Anyone with useful information should report to the nearest police station.

What you should know

Cases of insecurity are becoming rampant in the federal capital territory and many parts of Nigeria, causing a source of worry to many Nigerians and businesses.

President Muhammudu Buhari during his speech on an Independent Day assured Nigerians that their resilience and patience in the face of the insecurity in the country would not be in vain.