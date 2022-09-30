After seven years as host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah announced his departure, claiming he wanted to focus more on stand-up comedy.

The 38-year-old comedian, who was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and who immigrated to the United States in 2011, had large shoes to fill when he took over in 2015 following the departure of long-time host Jon Stewart. He swiftly built up his own brand, which was appropriate for the time when internet impact frequently outweighed that of cable television material.

Trevor who is worth $100 million, had to sensitively address numerous significant turning points in American history during his tenure on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, including the Covid-19 epidemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2021 assaults on the US Capitol.

Late on Thursday, Noah informed his studio audience, “I spent two years at my apartment [during Covid], not on the road. When I returned to the outside after finishing stand-up, I realised there was another area of my life I wanted to continue investigating.”

On social media, The Daily Show shared a videotape of Noah’s comments. He spoke for five minutes about how “We have laughed and cried together. But I feel like it’s time now after seven years,” he remarked.

As his studio audience rose to their feet in support of him, Noah concluded his speech by thanking his fans. In his remarks on Thursday, Noah, who skewered US officials and the media at the White House Correspondents Association dinner in April, omitted to clarify his precise departure date. Who will succeed him was unknown.

In a 2016 interview, Noah stated that a comedian’s aim is the key to approaching current events via a comic lens, adding that he has also learnt from his failures.

“I don’t think I would ever have been ready,” he remarked of taking over from his illustrious predecessor, “but that’s when you have to do it – you will not be ready.”