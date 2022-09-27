The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has condemned the collection of service charges for the enrolment of Lagos State residents on ‘ILERO EKO’, the state’s health insurance scheme, describing it as a dubious and illegal act.

This was made known by the General Manager of LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, who said that the agency does not charge any service fee before on-boarding the residents on ILERA EKO, adding that nobody has the authority to collect service charge or fee on behalf of LASHMA from any resident in the State.

Dr. Zamba warned LASHMA enrolment officers, independent or marketing agents, who are perpetrating such illegal acts, to desist immediately, adding that anyone caught would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

She said that the State is committed to ensuring that every resident lives a healthy life and that is why the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had ensured that ILERA EKO premiums are highly affordable and the cheapest so far.

The various financial plans of the ILERO EKO scheme

The LASHMA boss reiterated that ILERA EKO basic plan which is the Standard Plan is N8,500 per annum while the family plan for father, mother and four children below 23 years is N40, 000 per annum, adding that the Standard Plus for individuals is N15,000 per annum and N70, 000 per annum for the family plan.

She added that the seniors’ plan is N34,000 for individuals per annum and the couple’s plan is N65,000 per annum.

Dr. Zamba said that to ensure flexibility of premium payment and achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the State Government approved ILERA EKO Pay-Small-Small.

She said, “With the Pay-Small-Small payment plan, an individual will pay N1,000 monthly and will commence access to care having paid N3,000 for three months. The family plan payment option is N3,500 monthly and N10,500 for three months. Enrollees are also free to pay the premium either quarterly or bi-annually.’’

Warns against paying into any LASHMA staff’s personal account

Dr Zamba urged Lagos residents not to pay into the personal account of any representative of the Agency, noting that all premium payment for the Lagos State Health Insurance is to be paid to the dedicated Lagos State Health Fund (LASHEF) account.

The General Manager said that premium payment into the LASHEF account can be made through the LASHMA customised POS at the Headquarters, 17, Kafi Street, Alausa, Ikeja, or Divisional Offices and kiosks located throughout the State.

She added that payment can also be made through the LASHMA website: www.lashma.com, the Nibss E-bills platform at any Bank in Lagos State, enrollees’ internet banking app or LASHMA USSD code: 6700006#.*

She said that the Group and Corporate premium payments can also be paid to the LASHEF Account as invoiced by the Agency and urged residents in the State to contact the Agency’s Customer Service numbers: 0800-ASKLASHMA (0800-275527463) or 0700-ILERA EKO (0700-45372356) whenever anyone demands the payment of a service charge or any other suspicious acts regarding ILERA EKO.

What you should know

ILERA EKO is the State Social Health Insurance Plan managed by Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), which offers the basic minimum health plan that provides quality and affordable healthcare for all Lagos residents, especially the middle and low-income earners as well as the vulnerable.

Services on the Plan include General consultations; Specialist Consultations; Management of uncomplicated chronic diseases (Diabetes, Hypertension, Asthma); Maternal and Newborn Care; Normal Delivery and Caesarean Section; Dental Care (with Composite filling) and Eye Care, including glasses.

There are also minor and major surgeries; laboratory tests and scans; HIV/TB Testing services; Emergency Health Services; Cancer Care and the provision of prescribed drugs.