The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as activities of the bulls and bear drive down the broad market by 6 basis point. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.06% to close at 49,161.45 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization dropped by N15 billion to close at N26.52 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 15.08%. The stock market has advanced by 6,445.01 base points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization remain unchanged at the end of the trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as MULTIVERSE led 13 gainers, and 17 losers topped by MAYBAKER at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,161.45 points

Previous ASI: 49,218.35 points

% Day Change: 0.06%

% Y-t-D: 15.08%

Market Cap (N): 26.517 trillion

Volume: 206,206,729

Value (N): 2.36 billion

Deals: 3,777

NGX Top ASI gainers

NGXGROUP up +10.00% to close at N1.70

MULTIVERSE up +10.00% to close at N0.28

ETERNA up + 9.91% to close at N1.52

COURTVILLE up +8.89% to close at N8.40

CHAMPION up +8.53% to close at N0.20

NGX Top ASI losers

MAYBAKER down – 9.79% to close at N3.50

REGALINS down – 7.69% to close at N0.24

VITAFOAM down – 6.98% to close at N20.00

UNILEVER down – 5.38% to close at N12.30

GLAXOSMITH down – 5.00% to close at N5.60

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 38,462,277

ZENITHBANK – 35,273,904

FCMB – 30,185,296

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK – N710,832,788.45

VITAFOAM – N362,764,708.15

AIRTELAFRI – N294,247,800.00