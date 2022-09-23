Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu of manipulating the party’s presidential primary election that produced Atiku Abubakar.

He said this on Friday in a planned media parley which was aimed at telling his side of the story which he maintained was the truth, and also to expose the ill characters of some persons who pride themselves as national leaders.

Wike alleged that the PDP chairman had reached out to other presidential aspirants asking them to step down for Atiku.

What Wike is saying

Wike alleged that Ayu manipulated delegates to ensure he did not emerge as the winner of the presidential primary.

Wike said, “He (Ayu) was calling aspirants to withdraw for Atiku. I was there, Saraki and others were there.

“He manipulated the delegates. There was nothing Ayu did not do to ensure Wike didn’t emerge.”

“Meetings upon meetings were going. Pressures were being mounted on people to step down.

“Even on the night of the convention meetings were going on. That is why we started our convention late.

“Some of the retired generals were involved. Some of the meetings were held in their houses. There is nothing they didn’t do for me to step down.

“Those who know me, know that I would have stopped the convention, even if heaven falls,” Wike added.