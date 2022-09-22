Many universities in the United Kingdom have announced generous scholarship programs for both domestic and international students. The University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, for example, is one of the prestigious institutions that offers dozens of scholarships and tuition grants.

The Nottingham University’s fully-funded Scholarships for 2023-2024 for BSc, MSc, Ph.D, and exchange courses are now open for applications.

Nottingham University is a public research university in Nottingham, England, founded in 1881.

The University of Nottingham also has campuses in Malaysia and China, where it offers a wide range of degree programs and scholarships to students wishing to further their education.

Some of these scholarships are:

Regional Undergraduate Excellence Award

This scholarship is available for students belonging to eligible regional areas. That program will cover the tuition fees of the first year of those enrolled in an undergraduate course. The scholarship is offering £7000 to eligible students.

Sports-related scholarships for Undergraduate and Masters Studies

Students who are passionate about sports may be eligible for this scholarship based on their athletic ability. If enrolled in any degree program, international students will receive a tuition grant of £5000, as well as fitness and sports club memberships and free physiotherapy sessions. Other scholarships in this category include: International Sporting Excellence Awards, Deng Yaping Sports Scholarship (for Chinese athletes of badminton and table tennis), and others.

Regional Excellence Awards for Master’s degree programs

Students enrolled in graduate studies from any certified regional country are eligible for this scholarship. During their Master’s studies, students from any part of the world can apply for this scholarship. It should be noted that the scholarship value may differ depending on the region.

Applicants must be enrolled in a Master’s degree program and have an offer letter from the department to be eligible.

Developing Solutions Masters Scholarships

This partially-funded scholarship is open to Master’s degree students from India, Africa, and a few Commonwealth countries. Candidates must demonstrate that they are citizens of their respective countries in order to be eligible. This university’s current and recent graduates are not eligible.