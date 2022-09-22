The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has insisted that he and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders from his camp in Rivers State, will not leave the party but remain to continue the fight for internal democracy, contrary to insinuations.

This was made known by Wike on Thursday during a meeting with stakeholders of the party across the 319 wards of the state at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday, where he stated that retreating from a fight is a sign of weakness.

The meeting was to brief the party leaders on the recent happenings in the party and intimate them of the plan by the Governor to hold a media chat tomorrow at 10 am to speak on the state of the PDP in the country.

Wike said the planned media chat is to publish his side of the story, which he maintained is the truth, and expose the ill characters of some persons who pride themselves as national leaders.

He stated that after the chat, it will be left for Nigerians to decide if such people are still worthy of the ovation they are accorded, wondering why the PDP which is promising to unify Nigeria, cannot unite the party.

Governor Wike says despite the internal crisis at the national level and a pocket of antagonism by some ungrateful PDP members in Rivers State, the party will retain all elective positions in the state.

What you should know

Recall that yesterday, the crisis in PDP worsened as the camp of Governor Wike, officially announced its withdrawal from participating in the presidential campaign of the party for the 2023 elections.

This decision appears to be a fallout of the non-resolution of the group’s grievances with the party leadership and the presidential candidate of the party, which centred primarily on the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.

The PDP recently announced its presidential campaign team for the 2023 general election with some members of Governor Wike’s camp appointed as leaders and members of the campaign council for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

However, Atiku, in a swift reaction, insisted that no member of the party can force Ayu to resign from office.