Ibukun Awosika, the former chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has joined Binance’s advisory board to help the cryptocurrency exchange manage some of the most urgent regulatory concerns the industry is now dealing with.

According to the news release, the popular crypto exchange has been encouraging nations to take the initiative and embrace an economic future in which cryptocurrencies and blockchain will play a significant role.

“We are aware that licenses and rules will necessitate much discussion and negotiation, but the trend is clear—more and more nations want to establish a promising future,” the report stated.

Speaking about her selection, Awosika said, “The transparency and accountability with which Binance seeks to deliver services to its clients are impressive. As a company of the future, Binance must continue to evolve, build and find solutions in real-time. I am proud to play a role as a member of its Global advisory board and to be a part of truly transforming the web3 economy.”

About Ibukun Awosika

Awosika was the first woman to lead the First Bank of Nigeria a prominent Tier 1 bank in 2015. She served as chairman of Kakawa Discount House Limited, FBN Capital Limited, and FBN Life Assurance Limited. She also served on the National Job Creation Committee’s board and the board of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NJCC).

She is a fellow of the African Leadership Initiative and the Aspen Global Leadership Network, a participant in the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, a director on the board of the Nigerian Sovereign Wealth Fund, and the co-founder and former chair of the Board of Trustees of Women in Management, Business, and Public Service.

Given the rapid development of Web3, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology, it is critical that Binance uses its expertise, range of experiences, and backgrounds to guide us safely through this fast-moving sector.

Other advisors include:

Max Bacus Former U.S. Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China;

Former U.S. Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Hyung-Rin Bang , advisor of the Korea Presidential Committee;

, advisor of the Korea Presidential Committee; Bruno Bézard, managing partner at Cathay Capital, former economic advisor to the French Prime Minister and ex-head of the French Treasury;

managing partner at Cathay Capital, former economic advisor to the French Prime Minister and ex-head of the French Treasury; Henrique de Campos Meirelles , former president of the Central Bank of Brazil;

, former president of the Central Bank of Brazil; Leslie Maasdorp, chief financial officer of the New Development Bank;

chief financial officer of the New Development Bank; Adalberto Palma , former senior advisor to the President of Mexico;

, former senior advisor to the President of Mexico; Christin Schäfer , founder of acs plus

, founder of acs plus Ed Vaizey, a member of the UK House of Lords;

a member of the UK House of Lords; David Wright, chair of Eurofi