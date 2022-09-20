The Nigerian stock market closed flat amid buy-interests and sell-offs as activities of the bulls and bears drove up the broad market by 1 basis point. The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.01% to close at 49,445.31 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization was up by N3 billion to close at N26.67 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 15.75%. The stock market has advanced by 6,728.87 base points since the start of the year.

On a sectoral level, 3 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Oil and Gas and Industrial and Consumer Goods down by 2.30%, 0.01% and 0.05 respectively while NGX Insurance and Banking were up by 0.15% and 0.22%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,445.31 points

Previous ASI: 49,440.21 points

% Day Change: 0.01%

% Y-t-D: 15.75%

Market Cap (N): 26.670 trillion

Volume: 147,585,264

Value (N): 2.39 billion

Deals: 3,323

NGX Top ASI gainers

RTBRISCOE up +10.00% to close at N0.33

FBNH up +5.00% to close at N10.50

LINKASSURE up + 4.35% to close at N0.48

REGALINS up +4.00% to close at N0.26

MBENEFIT up +3.70% to close at N0.28

NGX Top ASI losers

TOTAL down – 9.98% to close at N 211.10

LEARNAFRCA down – 9.71% to close at N1.86

HONYFLOUR down – 8.13% to close at N2.26

CUTIX down – 6.98% to close at N2.00

NPFMCRFBK down – 6.63% to close at N1.55

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO – 35,819,812

CAPHOTEL – 21,567,293

FBNH – 20,907,495

Top 3 by Value

MTNN – N860,434,451.10

GTCO – N693,692,698.10

ZENITHBANK – N219,148,675.40