The Nigerian stock market closed flat amid buy-interests and sell-offs as activities of the bulls and bears drove up the broad market by 1 basis point. The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.01% to close at 49,445.31 points.
In the same vein, market capitalization was up by N3 billion to close at N26.67 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 15.75%. The stock market has advanced by 6,728.87 base points since the start of the year.
On a sectoral level, 3 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Oil and Gas and Industrial and Consumer Goods down by 2.30%, 0.01% and 0.05 respectively while NGX Insurance and Banking were up by 0.15% and 0.22%.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 49,445.31 points
- Previous ASI: 49,440.21 points
- % Day Change: 0.01%
- % Y-t-D: 15.75%
- Market Cap (N): 26.670 trillion
- Volume: 147,585,264
- Value (N): 2.39 billion
- Deals: 3,323
NGX Top ASI gainers
- RTBRISCOE up +10.00% to close at N0.33
- FBNH up +5.00% to close at N10.50
- LINKASSURE up + 4.35% to close at N0.48
- REGALINS up +4.00% to close at N0.26
- MBENEFIT up +3.70% to close at N0.28
NGX Top ASI losers
- TOTAL down – 9.98% to close at N 211.10
- LEARNAFRCA down – 9.71% to close at N1.86
- HONYFLOUR down – 8.13% to close at N2.26
- CUTIX down – 6.98% to close at N2.00
- NPFMCRFBK down – 6.63% to close at N1.55
Top 3 by Volume
- GTCO – 35,819,812
- CAPHOTEL – 21,567,293
- FBNH – 20,907,495
Top 3 by Value
- MTNN – N860,434,451.10
- GTCO – N693,692,698.10
- ZENITHBANK – N219,148,675.40
