Everyone loves a good bargain, and the only thing better than a good deal is getting a bang for your buck. Realistically, you shouldn’t have to break the bank for a good, filling meal or a sensational dining experience. But between the current price of foodstuff, the cost of running the business, and even tax on said business, it is hard to find a great place.

Another issue people seem to run into is that restaurants in Lagos often brand as luxurious, thereby marking up their prices with no justifiable reason. Hunting for good deals in Lagos is a thing of luck and skill, and Nairametrics has spoken to people who eat out often to bring a list of affordable restaurants with great food.

Here are five restaurants that you can have a memorable experience in for N15,000 or less.

Thai Thai

Located in Victoria Island, Thai Thai is a little kitchen and restaurant that specialises in Thai cuisine. The meals are made fresh and taste exquisite with presentation and plating being a big part of the experience.

It has an intimate atmosphere that can be described as cozy and warm. They have a spice range from 1 to 12 meaning that restaurant goers have the option to choose how spicy their food will be.

Open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 12 pm to 10 pm, Thai Thai offers delivery and dine in services, but operates on reservations only rather than walk-ins.

While it is ideal for small, intimate meals by solo goers, couples, and groups of friends, they can cater to larger parties.

(Budget of 15k for an appetiser, a main dish, dessert, and a drink.)

La Taverna offers a selection of Spanish & Italian dishes with a dash of Latino-Americano in a cozy & fun environment. It is located in Victoria Island, Lagos

It boasts of a cosy environment, great friendly chefa and lovely food.

It also offers indoor and outdoor sitting.

(Budget of 15k for an appetiser, a main dish of pasta or pizza, dessert, and a drink.)

If you want a restaurant that offers Afro-fusion meals as well as international cuisine, Kaanubaru is the spot for you. Inconspicuously located in Pedro, Gbagada, Kaanubaru offers a variety of unique, flavourful, and fresh cuisine that put a contemporary, experimental spin on traditional Nigerian fare. A unique culinary experience is created by the ambiance and the fun interpretation of soul food with local influences.

(Budget of 15,100 for a main, drink, and dessert.)

El Padrino is Nigeria’s first Naija-Mex restaurant (having a blend of Mexican and Nigerian features). They offer authentic Mexican food, as well as meals that have a small Nigerian influence.

They also host an event every Tuesday called Taco Tuesday that features music, good food, drinks, and dancing. Their food is rich, savoury, and fresh.

(Budget 10k for three tacos, a choice of a burrito, an ensalada, or a quesadilla and a drink.)

Open 11 AM to 11 PM every day, Purple Bistro is a modern fusion restaurant located in Yaba, Lagos. A quiet ambiance with shades of purple décor, the restaurant aims to offer its clients a great dining experience for reasonable prices.

(Budget of 10k for the main dish, dessert, and a drink.)