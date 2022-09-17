Ireland is one of Europe’s most popular study abroad locations. Its universities provide excellent education in a traditional but modern setting. Its major cities include Cork, Limerick, and Galway, and its currency is the Euro.

What is more, due to Ireland’s proximity to the United Kingdom, you can easily travel to and/or network in major cities such as London, Edinburgh, and Glasgow.

Structural reforms have provided a viable boost, attracting many multinational corporations, particularly technology firms, to establish their European headquarters in Ireland, and they are: Google, Airbnb, Pfizer, Dell, and others. As a result, Ireland provides numerous opportunities for international graduates for having a good chance of finding work and remaining in the country after graduation.

Ireland is home to some of the world’s best universities, with key areas of study that includes the natural sciences, technology, economics, and the humanities and how much you ultimately pay will depend on a great number of factors. Typical tuition fees in Ireland range between €9,000 and €45,000 per year to both at undergraduate and graduate levels. However, European citizens who study in Ireland have the privilege of receiving free undergraduate tuition. The cost of living depends on what city you’re staying in, but you should expect to pay between €7,000 to €12,000 annually on accommodation, food, and other things.

Irish Education Fair

Visit the Irish Education Fair in Lagos to learn more about studying in Ireland. There, you can explore opportunities, find out how affordable studying in Ireland is, learn about financing options, and find out how to work both during and after your studies.

Also, get personal advice from government officials and admissions staff from Ireland’s best institutions, to solidify your plans, and follow up with your top choices.

Where: Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja; 38-40 Isaac John street, Ikeja GRA

When: Saturday, October 8th 2022; 8am-2:30pm (Local Time)

Exhibitors: Meet and speak with the representatives of:

Atlantic Technological University

Dublin City University

Dundalk Institute of Technology

Griffith College

Independent College

Munster Technological University

National College of Ireland

RCSI / UCD Malaysia + Institute of Education

Technological University Dublin

Technological University of the Shannon

University College Cork

University College Dublin

University of Galway, Ireland

University of Limerick

