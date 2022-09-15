The Republic of Ireland is open for work to international applicants. Ordinarily, you would probably need an employment permit to work in Ireland if you are not from the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, or Switzerland. Also, for permission to reside in Ireland, you need to also register with the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

The Employment Permits system is overseen by the Department of Business, Enterprise, and Innovation. You can apply online and the good thing is that a user guide for the application process is provided. A non-EEA national can now apply for nine different types of employment permits, which can be found on the Department of Jobs, Enterprise, and Innovation (DBEI) website. General Work Permits and Critical Skills are the most common types of employment permits.

General Employment Permits

Unless specifically excluded from the list of Ineligible Categories of Employment for Employment Permits, all occupations are eligible under the General Employment Permit. As with most employment permits, a job offer with a salary offer of €30,000 is required. Applications cost €1,000, with €900 refunded if the application is rejected.

If successful, the non-EEA national will be granted a two-year work permit that can be renewed for a further three years. After five years of holding an employment permit, a non-EEA national may apply for long-term residency. However, even if an employee is made redundant during their employment, they may have a right of residence. More information is available on the DBEI website.

Critical Skills Employment Permits

The Critical Skills Employment Permit, formerly known as the Green Card Employment Permit, generally covers highly skilled occupations. An employee must be offered a minimum salary of €30,000 from an occupation on the Highly Skilled Eligible Occupations list or a minimum salary of €60,000 from an occupation not on the Ineligible Categories of Employment list in order to qualify for a Critical Skills permit. Employers on the other hand, are not required to complete a labor market assessment. Applications cost €1,000, with €900 refunded if rejected.

If successful, the non-EEA national will be issued with a Critical Skills Employment Permit for two years and may then request a support letter to apply for a Stamp 4.

For detailed information, visit Ireland’s Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment website.