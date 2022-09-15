With the switch to proof-of-stake, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, has reduced its energy requirements. For the typical Ethereum user, the move, which has been in the works since 2016, won’t change anything.

On September 6th, the Bellatrix upgrade was turned on, and the transition started. After the Terminal Total Difficulty block was mined, which precipitated the Paris upgrade, it is now finished. Now that the technological aspect is complete, we can watch what happens.

There is a chance of problems, hacks, and price instability in the upcoming hours and days.

Additionally, there is a chance of forks, which occur when miners on different chains produce numerous versions of Ether, causing confusion and creating an inviting climate for fraud.

A proof-of-work system was used by Ethereum prior to the Merge, in which computers from around the globe competed to solve problems in order to add new blocks to the chain.

News continues after this ad

All of these miners were fighting with each other to solve the riddle at the same time, wasting a lot of energy as only one could succeed.

On the other hand, proof of stake has validators who have pledged their Ethereum as security.

News continues after this ad

The Ethereum Foundation estimates that the changeover will result in a 99.9% reduction in energy expenditures

Since 2017, the Merge has been postponed numerous times, prompting jokes that it is vaporware.

Nevertheless, a number of analysts claim that the majority of the business plans to proceed despite minor problems that may be quickly fixed by developers after the Merge

The Ethereum Foundation’s $1 million bug bounty program is one illustration of how seriously this initiative is being taken.