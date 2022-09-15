A recent poll conducted across all the geopolitical zones in the country this month has suggested a 3-horse race in the upcoming Nigerian presidential election with the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, clearly ahead if the election was held today.

According to a monitored programme on Arise Television, the poll which was commissioned by ANAP foundation, puts the presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, running neck to neck with each other.

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, who was described as a dark horse, came a distant fourth.

Peter Obi leading with 21%

The poll results showed that Peter Obi was leading with 21% of the voters who were asked who they would likely vote for saying that they would vote for him.

A further breakdown showed that 68% of voters in the South East said they would vote for him, 46% of respondents from South-South said they will vote for him, 12% of the South West voters said they would vote for him, the North West has 8%, North Central has 16%, while 4% of North East voters said they would vote for him.

APC’s Bola Tinubu has 13%

13% of the voters who responded said that they would vote for Bola Tinubu if the election was conducted today.

A further breakdown showed that 18% of respondents from the South West said they will vote for him, 2% of South-South voters said they will vote for him, 15% of North West voters said they will vote for him, 16% of North Central voters said they will vote for him, 18% of North East voters said they will vote for him, while no respondent from the South East indicated any interest in voting for him.

PDP’s Atiku Abubakar with also 13%

In a joint second position, an average of 13% of the respondents also said they will vote for Atiku Abubakar.

ANAP in a further breakdown of the poll result said that 4% of South West voters said that they will vote for Atiku Abubakar, 6% of South-South respondents said they will vote for him, 1% of South East voters said they will vote for him, 20% of North West voters said they will vote for him, 9% of North Central Voters said they will vote for him while 28% of North East respondents indicated interest in voting for him.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP

Rabiu Kwankwaso came a distant fourth with an average of 3% of the respondents saying that they will vote for him if the presidential election was conducted today.

A breakdown shows that 1% of South West voters said that they will vote for him, 1% of respondents from South-South said they will vote for him, 9% of North West voters said they will vote for him, 2% of North Central voters said they will vote for him, 3% of North East voters said they will vote for him, while no respondent from the South East said they will vote for him.

However, it is still too early to make a prediction on who may likely win the presidential poll in 2023 which has been reputed to likely be the tightest election in a long time, as the campaign has not yet started.

Nigeria will hold her presidential elections in February 2023 with campaigns set to start at the end of September