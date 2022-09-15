Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, has restrained the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, and Amaju Pinnick, the president, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), from conducting the NFF executive election slated for September 30.

Justice Ekwo gave the order on Thursday while ruling on an ex-parte motion brought before it by Cletus Ukpong, counsel to the claimants in the suit. .

The judge ordered the minister, Mr Pinnick or any person, acting on their instruction, to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

What happened in court

The application was filed on September 2 by the claimants namely; Harrison Jalla, Chief Victor Rumson Baribote, Austin Popo and the National Association of Nigerian Footballers (NANF).

The motion with suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/1376/2021, has the NFF as the first defendant, Mr Pinnick as the second defendant and the Sports minister as the 3rd defendant.

News continues after this ad

The claimants sought, among other reliefs “An interim order restraining the defendants, his agent, employees, staff, officials or electoral committee from organising or conducting any election into any executive office of the NFF pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

Ruling on the application, Justice Ekwo said “Counsel for the claimants informed the court that the defendants are taking action that will adversely affect the subject matter of this case.

News continues after this ad

“Parties are hereby ordered to maintain status quo ante pending final order of this court.”

He then adjourned the matter to October 31 for hearing of the suit.

What you should know

In an affidavit in support of the motion, the claimants averred that one of their complaints is the undemocratic manner in which the NFF was constituted, which has resulted in depriving the majority of the stakeholders and members of the NFF from having a say or contributing to the development of football in Nigeria.

They also averred that the claimant had legitimately called on the leadership of the said body to set machinery in motion to amend the 2010 NFF statute that was manipulated to deprive the majority of the NFF members such as the Professional Football Association, the league, the coaches body and the players from participating in any election let alone of winning same.