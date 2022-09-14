Nigerian director, writer, producer, and showrunner—and her production company, Greoh Studios—will create and develop TV shows and movies exclusively for Prime Video in a three-year overall deal. The news comes as Osiberu’s highly anticipated movie Gangs of Lagos screens at the Toronto International Film Festival, ahead of its world premiere as the first Nigerian Original on Prime Video later this year.

Osiberu is the first talent in Africa to strike an overall or first-look development deal with Prime Video and Amazon Studios, joining an international line-up of talent with similar agreements, such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jenny Han and Priyanka Chopra.

A statement from Prime Video, seen by Nairametrics, announced the deal today, saying, it is an exclusive overall deal with one of Nigeria’s leading filmmakers, Jáde Osiberu, the creator of film and series hits Sugar Rush, Isoken, and Gidi Up, as well as highly anticipated upcoming Amazon Original movie Gangs of Lagos.

Osiberu’s three-year deal will include the creation of Original scripted TV and movie concepts, produced by her production company Greoh Studios.



The deal comes as Gangs of Lagos takes part in an exclusive preview screening at the Toronto International Film Festival for press and tastemakers. The movie is set to launch as the first Nigerian Original exclusively on Prime Video later this year.

“I am overjoyed with this collaboration and already feel like I’m part of the Prime Video and Amazon Studios family,” said Jáde Osiberu. “It will be an absolute pleasure to introduce Prime Video audiences to the most exciting talent and storylines Nigeria has to offer, and I’m looking forward to continuing to help elevate Nigerian stories on a global scale.”

“Collaborating with visionary and respected talent is foundational to delivering a curated and elevated slate of Originals for our local audiences in Nigeria,” said Ned Mitchell, head of African and Middle East Originals, Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “It is a joy to announce our collaboration with Jáde Osiberu in a deal that is the first of its kind for us in Africa. We are constantly delighted by Jáde’s talent for weaving her visual magic and voice into heart-stopping storytelling and characters that sear into our memories, and together we will create authentically African hits for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

“At Prime Video, we are looking to work with original voices, to tell authentic stories that offer a local point of view and connect with our audiences, wherever they may be,” added Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, head of Nigerian Originals, Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “Jáde Osiberu is an exceptional and compelling storyteller, and over the last few years she has delivered stories with a unique flavor and fresh point of view. We are thrilled to be able to bring these stories and more to Prime Video audiences at home and abroad.”

The deal follows similar international agreements with talent such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Steve McQueen (Small Axe), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Donald Glover (Mr. & Ms. Smith), and Jenny Han (The Summer I Turned Pretty).

The news comes after Prime Video recently announced its increased investment in Nigeria with its first two Nigerian Originals, Gangs of Lagos and LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, starring Basketmouth.

About Gangs of Lagos

Gangs of Lagos is a high-stakes, gritty, and hard-hitting action crime-thriller, with an authentic storyline centered on a group of friends who each have to navigate destiny, growing up on the bustling streets and neighborhood of Isale Eko, Lagos, Nigeria.

It features elaborate set pieces, action scenes, and engaging dialogue, balanced out by its high-octane pace and an emotionally grounded story at its core. Starring Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, and Chiké. Gangs of Lagos is directed and produced by Jade Osiberu, produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju, and co-produced by Akin Omotoso. The movie will launch exclusively on Prime Video in Nigeria and worldwide later this year.