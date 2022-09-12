International students can now apply for the fully-funded German DAAD Scholarships for the class of 2023–2024 to study for free in German universities. The Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD), usually known as DAAD Scholarships, provides international students from developing nations with the opportunity to study in Germany.

Application Process of 2023 DAAD Scholarship:

Many international students are chosen to receive DAAD scholarships to attend German universities. Several degree programs, taught in both German and English, are available to students receiving DAAD scholarship assistance.

To be eligible to apply for the DAAD scholarship program, you must have at least two years of professional experience. The length of the course that must be completed in order to be eligible for a DAAD scholarship must be more than 12 months but less than 36 months.

Scholarship Benefits, Coverage, and Stipend

If you are awarded one of the DAAD Scholarships in 2023, you will have the opportunity to attend some of Germany’s top colleges. In order to help with the cost of living in Germany, students will also get a health insurance allowance, travel subsidies, and a monthly stipend. The following are some advantages that students receive from DAAD scholarships:

750 Euros monthly stipend for postgraduate students.

1000 Euros monthly stipend for Doctoral students

Student insurance and well-being inclusion

Travel grants for some students

Free student accommodation

Application Requirement

The candidate must have a bachelor’s degree gained not more than 6 years ago.

Minimum of 2 years of work experience in his field.

The requirement of German or English Language totally depends on the degree program the student is opting for.

Search and apply for programs that you would like to undertake in Germany that come under the DAAD scholarship.

Fill the application form for the DAAD scholarship 2023 and send the required credentials.

Get the Europas Specimen form and make your CV which must be hand-signed.

Motivation letter and occupation preference need to be signed by hand.

A research proposal if required

Recommendation letter from previous university

Letter from your employer

A letter of guarantee for re-employment after completing the studies and returning to the respective country.

Language test scores:

*German Language: For only programs carried out in German it

*IELTS: Check the website of each university to get the info regarding the band score requirement.

Universities may receive the required documents either online, through the postal service or both ways, so, you would need to check their website for more clarification.