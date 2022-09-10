The Schlumberger Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to science and technology education and its flagship program is Faculty for the Future which has been supporting education, strengthening university faculties, and lessening barriers faced by female scientists since 2014. Faculty for the Future recognizes the relationship between science, technology, and socioeconomic development as well as the critical role that education plays in realizing individual potential.

The long-term goal of the program is to accelerate gender equality in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) by creating conditions that encourage more women to pursue scientific careers by removing some of the barriers they face when enrolling in STEM disciplines. The talent and capabilities of these women can be developed for the advantage of their local communities, regions, and countries by accelerating gender equality in STEM. So far, 807 grant recipients have received awards from 86 different countries.

Faculty for the Future fellowships 2023-2024

The Schlumberger Foundation has announced the recipients of its Faculty for the Future fellowships, which support female students from developing and emerging economies in their pursuit of advanced degrees in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at prestigious research institutions around the globe.

Fellowships that have been awarded to 37 new recipients for the academic year 2022-2023, and 57 awards from prior years have been renewed, demonstrating the Foundation’s commitment to assisting talented women from nations where they are underrepresented in STEM fields. Applications are accepted for 2023–2024 from September–November.

Key Information

Fellowship Sponsor(s): Schlumberger Foundation

Host Institution(s): Research Institutes Around the World

Number of Awards: Several

Study Level: PhD

Duration: varies

Nationality: Developing Countries

Eligibility Criteria

You are eligible to apply if you:

Are a female from a developing or emerging economy where women are underrepresented in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines. You are ineligible to apply if you have dual citizenship, one of which is in a developed country. (Note: If you have been awarded a Faculty for the Future grant and obtain citizenship of a developed nation after the award, the grant will be cancelled as of the date of such additional citizenship).

Preparing for a PhD degree or post-doctoral research in a STEM discipline. The Faculty for the Future program does not fund Master-level studies

Are enrolled, admitted, or have applied to an international host university/research institute (applications are no longer accepted where a candidate has not yet applied to a university). If you are applying for a sandwich course, the final degree must be awarded by the Host University abroad or jointly awarded by both universities (i.e. but not solely from the home country university

Have an excellent academic record and are willing to return to your home country or region to contribute to its socioeconomic development

Have a proven track record of teaching experience in your home country with the ability to demonstrate your commitment to returning home to:

A position as an academic or researcher in a STEM faculty

and/or applying your knowledge to become a STEM entrepreneur to assist in the resolution of regional challenges in your community region

and/or demonstrate leadership by contributing to the public sector with your specific skills to help provide evidence-based support for STEM policy-making, including gender representation issues

Can demonstrate leadership skills, active community outreach and have a track record in encouraging girls and women into STEM

Application Procedures

New Applicants: If you meet the eligibility requirements, you can create an account on the official application portal.

Renewal Applicants: If you are a Renewal Applicant, go to the portal and enter your login information. The application portal is open from September to November (yearly dates might vary)

Endeavour to apply before the application deadline which is 11 November 2022