The Faculty for the Future initiative by the Schlumberger Foundation has announced plans to provide scholarships to women from emerging countries so they can pursue PhD or post-doctoral research in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at top universities across the world.

Applications are now open for the 2023/2024 Faculty for the Future Fellowships from September 5th to November 11th, 2022 at 12:00 pm Central Standard Time (UTC-6).

Details of the grant

Faculty for the Future grants are based on actual expenses with a maximum of $50,000 per year for a PhD and 40,00$0 per year for a post-doctoral. It can also be renewed until studies are completed.

Renewal grants are contingent on performance, supervisor recommendations, and strong evidence of reintegration plans in the home country.

Eligibility requirements

When submitting their grant application, candidates must have applied to, been admitted to, or enrolled in a university abroad.

They must have an excellent academic record, demonstrate leadership skills, participate in community outreach activities, and have a track record of encouraging girls and women to pursue careers in STEM fields.

Candidates must also demonstrate a willingness to return to their home countries after completing their studies to contribute to the economic, social, and technological advancement of their countries by strengthening the STEM teaching and research faculties of their home institutions.

They are also expected to be willing to contribute to the public sector, where their newly acquired technical and scientific skills will be used to provide evidence-based support for STEM policymaking, including gender representation issues.

Apply here

About Faculty of the Future

The Faculty for the Future program, which was started in 2004, offers scholarships to women from developing nations so they can study for their PhDs or perform post-doctoral research in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at prestigious universities throughout the globe.

The Schlumberger Foundation is dedicated to achieving gender parity in science and understands the need to provide women and girls full access to and participation in a STEM curriculum.

News continues after this ad

Since its inception in 2004, 807 women from 86 countries have been awarded Faculty for the Future fellowships to pursue PhD and post-doctoral STEM research at leading universities and research institutes outside their home country.