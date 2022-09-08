The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Walid Jibrin, has resigned from his position.

The resignation is coming amid the accusation by a section of the leadership of the party, especially from the Southern part that the major positions in the party are headed by people from the north and clamour for the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to step down for a southerner.

This was made known by Jibrin at the 97th BoT and National Executive Committee meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

Jibrin, who has few months left to complete his tenure said the decision was made to ensure the party’s presidential candidate emerged victorious in the 2023 elections, adding that he is sure he will be considered for a bigger role if Atiku wins.

What the BoT Chairman is saying

Jibrin said, “I am stepping down as the chairman of BoT. I am stepping down to make it easier for all of us.

“I took this decision based on what I said in the past. I said that all we want to make sure of is that Atiku Abubakar becomes the President by all means, and that is why I sincerely decided to step down from the BoT. I discussed this with the candidate and he agreed with me. I am sure if the party wins, I will be given a bigger position.”

Former Senate President appointed new BoT Acting Chairman

Meanwhile, reports suggest that a former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, has been named acting Chairman, Board of Trustees of the PDP, following the resignation of Walid Jibrin.

Wabara, who was until now, the Secretary of the PDP BoT, was also named the Political Adviser to the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and would be appointed to the presidential campaign council of the PDP.

What you should know

The PDP has been enmeshed in crisis after the party’s presidential primaries in Abuja, in which Atiku Abubakar won and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, the runner-up.

Governor Wike and his group especially from the southern part of the country had insisted on the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman of the party, following his perceived partial posture during the primaries and also being from the north like the presidential candidate.

However, Ayu has insisted that he will not resign his appointment as he was duly elected and has not completed his tenure.

Also, earlier, Jibrin had said it is unfair for PDP to produce the presidential candidate and National Chairman both from the north.