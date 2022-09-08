The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the signing of a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Kuwait and Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Hadi Sirika, the Aviation minister on Wednesday shortly after the FEC meeting in Abuja.

The minister noted that the signing will be done in line with the provisions of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) of 7th December 1944.

What the Minister is saying

The minister said the signing will open up opportunities for air transportation between the two countries.

“That memo has to do with the signing of the bilateral air service agreement between the federal republic of Nigeria and the state of Kuwait. In that memorandum as approved, the text was earlier on initialled and was cleared by the federal ministry of justice.

“It provided that the content of the agreement should have reciprocal rights and privileges for both countries and airlines involved. This will open up opportunities for air transportation between the two countries, in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) convention of 7th December 1944, to which both countries are signatories,” the minister said.

Speaking further he revealed that a contract to hire consultants for revalidation and collection of aviation height clearance has also been approved by the FEC.

He said “We got approval for the award of contract for the engagement of consultants for revalidation and collection of aviation height clearance on behalf of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The contract was approved with a scale and at no cost to the budget,” Mr Sirika said.

“The revenues derived therefrom will be used to pay the consultants 0-1 billion (7%); 1.1-2.5 billion, 5% and 2.5-5 billion is 3%.”

“There have been instances in Nigeria where we had air crashes in the past due to communication masts like the one in Jos-Plateau State. Having masts around the airport, or its vicinity or even a building, so long as it causes unsafe operations, that need to be regulated by the NCAA,” The Aviation minister said.

What you should know

BASA (also known as air transport agreement) is a treaty which two nations sign to allow international commercial air transport services between their territories. Bilateral agreements contain provisions such as the routes the airline can fly, the number of flights that can operate, as well as the number of airlines that can operate such routes.

In October 2020, the Federal Government has announced the signing of Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) with the United States, India, Morroco and Rwanda.

In July 2022, the Federal Executive Council has approved a bilateral air service agreement between Nigeria and Canada.