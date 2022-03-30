Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has disclosed that Nigeria is setting up a national carrier because the Federal Government is totally committed to the private sector, adding that Nigeria is a candidate for the best country to provide airline business because the people travel.

Sirika disclosed this at the World Government Summit (WGS) In Dubai, UAE, while discussing the future of global aviation, in a panel moderated by CNN’s Richard Quest. The panel had the ICAO President, Salvatore Sciacchitano; the President of Emirates Airlines, Tim Clark, and ACI DG, Luis Oliveira.

This comes after the Aviation Ministry revealed it has applied for an NCAA Air Transport license grant for Nigeria Air Limited.

What the minister of aviation is saying

Sirika stated that Nigeria is a candidate for a national carrier, that’s why it is launching a carrier, citing that it will be “100% private, no government control, no membership of board, totally private and committed to the private sector.”

When Quest asked if the government would be able to keep its hands off it, Sirika said, “Whatever we said we will do since 2015, we are doing. That’s why Emirates Airlines, Qatar Airways and other airlines today, are looking to go to Nigeria in multiple frequencies and multiple landing points because Nigeria is a candidate for the best country to provide airline business because the people travel.”

What you should know

The Ministry of Aviation revealed earlier that it has applied to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, for a grant of an Air Transport License for Nigeria Air Limited to operate scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services within and outside Nigeria.

Earlier this month, the Federal Government of Nigeria announced a request for proposals for the establishment of a national carrier.

It stated that “private sector partners are expected to comprise of an international airline with a max of 49% of shares and Nigerian financial and Institutional investors with a minimum of 46% of shares, so that the total Nigerian shareholding will hold a minimum of 51% of the shares of Nigeria Air, which includes a 5% non-interactive FGN share as required by international laws for a national carrier.”