The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a request for proposals for the establishment of a national carrier.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday morning by the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria.

It added that all RFP’s must be received in hard copy before the 10th of May at the Ministry of Aviation’s headquarters in Abuja.

What the Ministry is saying

The Ministry said, “The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Aviation is seeking to reposition Nigeria’s aviation sector, as parts of efforts towards the diversification of the economy”

It added that the repositioning of Nigeria’s aviation sector would also promote the competitiveness of the sector, boosting productivity and enhancing economic growth.

“The FGN is inviting interested private parties to submit proposals for the take over and further development of the National carrier, the recently launched Nigeria Air to take advantage of the opportunities of the largest market in Africa”

It stated that “private sector partners are expected to comprise of an international airline with a max of 49% of shares and Nigerian financial and Institutional investors with a minimum of 46% of shares, so that the total Nigerian shareholding will hold a minimum of 51% of the shares of Nigeria Air, which includes a 5% non interactive FGN share as required by international laws for a National carrier.”

Interested parties are urged to download the RFP from the www.nigerianaviationpppprojects.com as the ministry also urge that all responses to the RFP must be received in hard copies not later than 15:00 hrs on the 10th of May 2022, at the Federal Ministry of Aviation in Abuja.

