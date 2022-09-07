The Nigerian Government announced that from the months of December 2021 to August 2022, the sum of N103,037,183,922.91 has been disbursed as bridging claims to oil marketers.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) at the end of its meeting with the Northern Independent Petroleum Marketers Forum (NIPMF) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC Ltd.) officials, on Tuesday in Abuja, according to NAN.

This comes as the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) across nine Northern states had on Monday embarked on a 3-day warning strike over non-payment of their bridging claims. Bridging claims are the costs of transporting petroleum products from refineries and depots to fuel stations,

What the NMDPRA is saying

The NMDPRA in a statement said it would fast-track the settlement of all outstanding claims when received from marketers after due verification and reconciliation, citing that payment of bridging claims was an ongoing process and payments were disbursed as they were received from marketers.

“The meeting is in line with NMDPRA mandate to collaborate with industry stakeholders in ensuring uninterrupted supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) throughout the nation.

“The meeting addressed issues regarding bridging claims and other matters.

“NIPMF has agreed to work with the NMDPRA to ensure free flow of petroleum products nationwide,” the authority said.

The NMDPRA also added that it continues to carry out its mandate as stipulated in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), to promote and ensure continuous and efficient operations of the Midstream and Downstream sectors in Nigeria.

Nairametrics had reported in June that Federal Government responded to claims by Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Nigeria (IPMAN), on product scarcity due to non-payment of bridging claims, stating that it has paid the sum of N74 billion as claims to oil marketers.

IPMAN had warned that the refusal of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to pay its members their bridging claims of N500 billion could lead to a fuel crisis.

The Federal Government also responded to claims by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria that bridging claims of N500 billion could lead to a fuel crisis, stating that since December 2021, over N58 billion has been disbursed to oil marketers out of which N34 billion went directly to members of the IPMAN.