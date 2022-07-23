Oil marketers under the aegis of the Independence Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have announced their collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the fight against sales and distribution of illegally refined and adulterated products.

This is coming over 5 months after the petroleum sector was hit with the importation of adulterated fuel into the country causing fuel scarcity in some major cities across the country.

This was made known by the Chairman, IPMAN, Enugu Depot Community in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu state, in Awka on Saturday.

Anyaso said the leadership of IPMAN in Southeast had met with the Enugu Zonal Office of EFCC with a view to exploring areas of collaboration, adding that such adulterated products were gradually finding their way into filling stations and the association would not allow the unhealthy development to continue.

He said the leadership of IPMAN had zero tolerance for the distribution of illegally refined products because of its sabotage effect on the economy and would work with all relevant agencies including the EFCC to combat the crime.

News continues after this ad

What IPMAN top official is saying

Anyaso said that the marketers have put in efforts to make petroleum products available at the cheapest possible prices and would as well ensure that customers were protected from the distribution of unwholesome products which would harm their vehicles and machines.

The IPMAN Chairman who attributed the increasing sales and distribution of illegally refined products to artificial scarcity and price hike, however, noted that the association would guard against such occurrences.

He said, “We are seeking collaboration from all stakeholders, specifically, we will partner with the EFCC to tackle the menace of extraction, sale and distribution of illegal petroleum products in the zone.

“These illegal products are not just sabotaging the national economy, they damage cars and machines with great risk to the health and safety of those who use them.

“We hope that with the support we get from the EFCC, we will be able to achieve this goal.’’

What you should know

Recall that earlier in February the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, had attributed the fuel scarcity in some major cities across the country to the importation of adulterated fuel from Belgium by some marketers into the country